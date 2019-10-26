Win tickets to the Spirit of Christmas Fair, Olympia
Have Christmas all wrapped up at the UK’s biggest high-end Christmas shopping event! Spirit of Christmas Fair returns to Olympia London for its 19th year from Monday 4 to Sunday 10 November.
Uncover exquisite gifts, with exciting new collections from 900 independent boutiques and designer makers. Visitors will be spoilt for choice with the collection, encompassing hundreds of boutiques and designer makers that you won’t find on the high street.
There’s something for everyone: homeware, fashion, baby & child, decorations, health & beauty, food & drink and stunning jewellery. From grand, show-stopping pieces to the quirky and beautiful, discerning shoppers will find endless never-before-seen items across the seven days.
You can also pick up invaluable tips from the fantastic line-up of experts leading the interactive workshops.
After some retail therapy, you can indulge at one of the three stylish Champagne Bars. The delectable treats don’t end there, as the food hall is a foodie’s heaven, bursting with delicious festive food and drink. For more ticket options and information visit www.spiritofchristmasfair.co.uk
We have a pair of tickets valid any day of the fair to win in this competition.
To enter, check out the website and then let us know the brand which is running the champagne bars. Put the answer in the subject heading and send your contact details to competitions@womentalking.co.uk Closing Date Thursday 31st October at noon.
Mrs Foodie
