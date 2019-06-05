Win tickets to The House & Garden Festival
The House & Garden Festival at Olympia from 19-23 June is the only event of its kind and a great day out. It brings together three individual events; The Art & Antiques Fair Olympia, HOUSE & GROW London and Spirit of Summer.
Talks and workshops provide a wealth of inspiration and advice from interior, garden, and lifestyle experts.
For foodies there are stalls selling food items to take home as well as two Champagne bars and the new pop-up Scully’s pop up restaurant. This serves small plates - or a full afternoon tea. More information at houseandgardenfestival.com
We have a pair of entry tickets to this year’s festival to be won. To enter check out the festival website and tell us the full name of the chef at Scully’s. Send your answer as the subject header to competitions@womentalking.co.uk and give us your contact details. Closing date: noon Friday 14 June. Entrants must be aged 18 years or over. Entry into this competition deems permission to name winner in the publication. No cash alternative available.
Mrs Foodie
