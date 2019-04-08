Win a pair of Adult 2-day tickets to the Surrey Food festival 2019
The Surrey Food Festival will be held at Old Deer Park, Richmond-Upon-Thames on 27th & 28th April 2019, 10 am - 7 pm.
The gates will be opened at 10 am on both days for a thoroughly extravagant foodie sensual assault.
Local businesses will be showcasing an exquisite range of different food & drink, traders will be demonstrating and selling their products in the Marketplace, live music will be playing on stage throughout the event and there's even a Kids Zone to keep your little ones entertained while you indulge.
For your chance to win answer the following question and like the Surrey Food Festival Facebook Page:
Name one of the chefs who will be demonstrating at the event.
Send your answer to competitions@womentalking.co.uk and place the word SURREY in the subject header. Also, include your unique Women Talking username with the submission.
Any entry via email without a valid username will not be accepted.
There is NO cash alternative.
Competition ends on 21st April.
Poppy Watt
