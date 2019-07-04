Wall Art with a difference
If you've ever looked into framing a larger piece of art, then it won't surprise you that even the cheapest options can be costly. This dilemma led designer, Felicia Gibson from Home Dweller, to create a solution for homemakers wanting a statement piece of wall art without the hefty price tag.
Home Dweller was launched in mid 2018 with a boho-inspired collection of large and small scale fabric-based wall hangings that eliminated the need for expensive frames. The unique fabric artworks come supplied with their own handmade timber hanger, creating a light-weight, no-fuss decor piece that can be hung instantly and moved around with little hassle.
The Midi range
With large and small sizes covered in the Home Dweller collection it seemed only natural to introduce an in-between size for those that don't have the luxury of large wall spaces, but still want to create a focal point in a room. Measuring 60 x 90 cm the new midi range fills the wall gap perfectly. The signature botanical designs have also been updated with a fresh new colour palette that blends natural and earthy tones with on-trend hues of navy, blush pink and mustard. Thick, oatmeal-coloured, organic cotton fabric provides a luxe base cloth for the painterly designs, creating a textural and original point of difference.
The complete Home Dweller collection has been proudly designed and produced in Australia in small batch runs with a strong focus on sustainability and a desire to provide an affordable alternative to mass-produced, cookie-cutter homewares.
The new Midi range of fabric wall hangings is available now at http://www.homedweller.com.au/ for shipping in Australia and internationally.
Poppy Watt
