Three Types of Lighting to Take Your Kitchen to the Next Level
As a multi-functional space that can be used for cooking, dining, homework or entertaining, lighting in the kitchen must be suitable for an array of tasks. Innovative lighting can accentuate the style and have an effect on the mood of your kitchen design, whether it's playful, sophisticated, elegant or dramatic. Not only does kitchen lighting need to give off a certain ambiance, but it needs to be practical.
Hanging pendants
With an array of materials and designs available, hanging pendants are a versatile lighting option for the kitchen. Popular materials include glass, brass, steel, wood, even concrete, whilst the variety of shapes are also endless, from orbs, to boxes, to cylinders, which all make for a striking design statement. Pendants can also be used to define areas of the kitchen, for example, hung above a dining area or breakfast bar. Make it personal by placing the pendants varying heights and positions to add impact.
Plinth lighting
Plinth lighting is a handy option for kitchens, especially in open-plan designs, as it is easy to install and has a mesmerising floating effect to make space look inviting. Situate the lighting around the base of an island, between the kitchen work surfaces or at the base of the units. Another way to use this type of lighting is to place them above the wall/tall units, creating the illusion of higher ceilings. Many brands offer LEDs for plinth lighting, which can change colour and setting, allowing you to create the perfect background lighting for any occasion.
Cabinet spotlights
As well as main room lights, consider individual lights around the kitchen to illuminate specific spaces. Focal spotlights are extremely practical and can be installed under cabinets to light up work surfaces when you're preparing meals or utilise automatic lights inside cupboards to give light to dark spaces. Alternatively, opt for a more aesthetic use by placing them in glass cabinets to highlight beautiful items such as vases or crockery. As with LEDs, some under cabinet lighting has dimmer settings, allowing you to adjust the brightness to your taste.
For further information, visit www.opitplankitchens.co.uk
