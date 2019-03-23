Tempting Tapestries from Historic Royal Palaces
Tapestry art has adorned the homes of the rich since the Middle Ages. Today everyone can still enjoy the beautiful tapestries available from Historic Royal Palaces. From cushions to wall hangings, they are a wonderful way to bring a bit of history to a home. Each tapestry is woven in Flanders and lined with cotton canvas. A channel sewn into the back allows for easy hanging from a tapestry pole. The full range of tapestries is available through the online shop at www.historicroyalpalaces and in selected palace gift shops.
The Arming and Departure of the Knights tapestry
Measuring 1.05 metre by 70cm this exquisite tapestry would brighten the wall of any room with its colourful image inspired by the Holy Grail tapestry series designed by Edward Burne-Jones in 1890 and originally woven by Morris & Company. The Arming and Departure of the Knights tapestry is the second scene in the series and it depicts the ladies of King Arthur’s Court assisting the knights in preparation for their quest. On the far left of the tapestry, Queen Guinevere hands Sir Lancelot his shield and Sir Gawaine, who fails the quest, is seen on the far right of the tapestry. A richly vibrant mille-fleur of golds, burgundies, greens, and blues on a striking black background surround the figures. Price: £325.00
Knights Templar - Templier Tapestry
This is a depiction of a Templar, of the Knights Templar, the medieval period military order responsible for protecting the Holy Grail. Templars played a key part in the Crusades of the Middle Ages and are believed to be the pioneers of modern banking. This particular tapestry features a Knight Templar and the Krak des Chevaliers, or the 'Fortress of the Knights', one of the most famous medieval castles in the world. Measures 62cm x 48cm. Price: £90.00. Also available as a cushion for £40.00
Lady and the Unicorn tapestry – sense of smell
This beautiful tapestry has been inspired by The Lady and the Unicorn tapestries woven in Flanders in the 15th century. Five of the tapestries in the series depict the five senses – taste, hearing, sight, smell, and touch. The fourth tapestry depicts the sense of smell. The medieval lady is making a wreath of flowers framed by a unicorn and a monkey who is smelling a flower he has stolen.
Measures 48cm x 36cm. Price: £60.00
Lady and the Unicorn tapestry - my one sole desire
This beautiful tapestry has been inspired by The Lady and the Unicorn tapestries woven in Flanders in the 15th century. The sixth tapestry represents love. In this tapestry, a lady stands before a tent with her handmaiden holding a chest beside her. The lady is placing the necklace she has worn into the chest. The lion and the unicorn frame the lady and on top of the tent is written ‘À Mon Seul Désir’ which means ‘my one sole desire’. The original tapestries are considered one of the greatest works of art of the Middle Ages. Measures 49cm x 70cm. Price: £125.00
Unicorn Tapestries - captive unicorn tapestry
This beautiful tapestry has been inspired by the Unicorn Tapestries or The Hunt of the Unicorn woven at the end of the 15th century in the Netherlands. The tapestries were probably made for Anne of Brittany to celebrate her marriage to Louis XII, King of France.
This tapestry illustrates the final in the series, The Captive Unicorn. In the tapestry, the unicorn is tethered to a tree and constrained by a fence. It is important to note that the chain is not secure and the fence is low. The unicorn could escape if it wished to but is happy in its confinement. The pomegranates in the tree above are medieval symbols of fertility and friendship and other plants in the scene such as the thistle and wild orchid represent themes of love, marriage, and procreation. The scene is believed to represent the beloved tamed. Measures 49cm x 70cm. Price: £125.00. Also available as a cushion for £40.00
Poppy Watt
