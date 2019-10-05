Memory Box Frame
With technology taking centre stage these days, photos, concert tickets, birthday cards, and general memorabilia could soon be a thing of the past.
To hold onto and cherish these memories Boom Creations are delighted to announce the release of their Foundation Product – the amazing wall mounted Memory Box Frame.
These unique and beautifully made pictures in frames have been manufactured and designed with love and passion by Karen and Alex, two Mumpreneurs whose products are set to shake up the giftware world.
Instead of having tickets or souvenirs of experiences cluttering up drawers or safely stored away in the ‘cloud’ you can use the Memory Box frame as a wall-mounted scrapbook!
An ideal gift for keystone dates, weddings, birthdays, adventures, etc. these Frames can follow you for life and farm a precious memory saving station. There are many designs available and personalisation is available too…. It’s a one of a kind gift that’s bound to make a great impression.
For more information visit here
Poppy Watt
Memory Box Frame
With technology taking centre stage these days, photos, concert tickets, birthday cards, and general memorabilia could soon be a thing of the past.
To hold onto and cherish these memories Boom Creations are delighted to announce the release of their Foundation Product – the amazing wall mounted Memory Box Frame.
These unique and beautifully made pictures in frames have been manufactured and designed with love and passion by Karen and Alex, two Mumpreneurs whose products are set to shake up the giftware world.
Instead of having tickets or souvenirs of experiences cluttering up drawers or safely stored away in the ‘cloud’ you can use the Memory Box frame as a wall-mounted scrapbook!
An ideal gift for keystone dates, weddings, birthdays, adventures, etc. these Frames can follow you for life and farm a precious memory saving station. There are many designs available and personalisation is available too…. It’s a one of a kind gift that’s bound to make a great impression.
For more information visit here
Poppy Watt