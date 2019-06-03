New Meganite Product Doesn't Scratch the Surface of its Potential
As the trend for high-quality marble and concrete finishes shows no sign of waning, a brand-new range of premium, stone-effect surfaces from Meganite has launched in the UK that can be used for a vast range of applications.
The high-performance product is extremely versatile and can be used to create kitchen worktops, wall coverings, splashbacks, counter tops and even shower walls, in both residential and commercial buildings.
The concrete and marble surfaces are non-porous and are available in a wide range of colours. Both variations of the product are manufactured with natural, flowing veins that can be seamlessly joined and fabricated.
Terry Palmer, Category Director from Arnold Laver, said: “Meganite's Movement Series is specifically designed to bring elegant, modern patterns and contemporary design styles to environments that face substantial wear and tear, because the product looks fantastic, is hard wearing and easy to clean and maintain.
“The design of Meganite's Movement Series is inspired by luxurious natural stone and it boasts diverse aesthetic appeal, highlighted by distinct veining running through each slab. This creates a sophisticated and natural look, with the longevity and robustness that you'd expect from a manufactured product.
“As a result, the product is proving popular with architects, designers, fabricators and specifiers working on all types of projects from residential homes through to high-end hotels and restaurants, as well as in the healthcare and education sectors.”
