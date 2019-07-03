A lampshade with distinction
Lola & Mawu is an ethical décor and lifestyle brand based in London and have created a range of awesome new Eye-catching African Lampshades, taking on beautiful Organic Shapes and Vibrant Colours.
The new collection of woven lampshades are inspired by tropical seas and handmade by artisans of West Africa.
Designed in house and exclusive to Lola & Mawu, organic forms of the pendants resemble exotic ocean creatures. The lampshades are brilliantly bold and perfect for adding colour and personality to your home. Real statement pieces, the pendants will instantly create pockets of intense, jewel-bright colour in the room.
We like them most as a set of three, with colours complimenting each other beautifully. The shades look most striking against a dark or a white wall. Hang in your hallway, living room or even above your dining table for real impact.
Featuring an extra-long fringe, the lampshades are 100% natural, sustainable straw. The raw material is brought to life by the talented artisans of Northern Ghana using a traditional time-honed weaving technique.
Made completely by hand, and no two shades are exactly the same.
Priced from £75
The full range can be found here
Poppy Watt
