Fabulous ferns …
Gifts from Historic Royal Palaces
During the reign of Queen Victoria there was a fever for ferns known as pteridomania (pterido being Latin for ferns). Now, during the bicentenary year of her birth, this fashionable fad has been recreated in gifts now available from Historic Royal Palaces online shop at www.historicroyalpalaces or in our selected palace gift shops.
Ferns are flowerless plants that feature feathery or leafy fronds and grow in gardens and forests but are also popular as houseplants. These pretty plants are a feature of this set of engraved champagne saucers and coasters and their colours incorporated in a cushion., Perfect additions to any household in these warm summer months.
Vintage style fern engraved glass champagne saucers, set of 2
This pair of pretty champagne saucers have a hand-blown and hand-engraved fern pattern, ideal for a summer party or any vintage style event. Price: £29.99
Green fern ceramic coasters - set of 4
Created in a vintage print style, this pretty set of four ceramic coasters are backed with cork and will add a botanical feel to any table. Price: £14.99
Luxury verde forest square cushion
The velvet fabric and various shades of green and white give this luxury cushion the feel of a forest floor. Price: £50.00
And continue to dress the garden with an elegant ornament …..
Golden sitting hare garden ornament
A perfect addition to any garden area as a contrast to the green ferns is this hare ornament. The ornament is made from poly resin and stands at 22cm tall. Price: £19.99
Poppy Watt
