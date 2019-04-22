Colourful String Furniture Sets
This weekend is set to be a sizzler, so get your garden ready for the Sunshine with our colourful collection of string garden furniture which includes a range of garden rocking chairs, benches and contemporary dining sets.
These string garden furniture pieces not only add a splash of colour to your garden but are hard wearing and really easy to keep clean, ideal for al fresco dining. They are also water resistant and lightweight so can be easily moved to different areas of the garden as and when required.
These pieces come at a fraction of the price of similar products currently on the market, with 100% of profits helping fund the national healthcare charity's palliative, neurological and bereavement care.
Money raised helps provide incredible care for people with life-changing illness. Whether it’s bringing comfort to someone’s final days or enabling them to make the most of their life, Sue Ryder is there for them and their loved ones.
Sue Ryder is one of the largest charity retailers in the UK and has a major high street presence of over 450 shops. To find your nearest shop please visit www.sueryder.org or to buy online visit here
Poppy Watt
Colourful String Furniture Sets
This weekend is set to be a sizzler, so get your garden ready for the Sunshine with our colourful collection of string garden furniture which includes a range of garden rocking chairs, benches and contemporary dining sets.
These string garden furniture pieces not only add a splash of colour to your garden but are hard wearing and really easy to keep clean, ideal for al fresco dining. They are also water resistant and lightweight so can be easily moved to different areas of the garden as and when required.
These pieces come at a fraction of the price of similar products currently on the market, with 100% of profits helping fund the national healthcare charity's palliative, neurological and bereavement care.
Money raised helps provide incredible care for people with life-changing illness. Whether it’s bringing comfort to someone’s final days or enabling them to make the most of their life, Sue Ryder is there for them and their loved ones.
Sue Ryder is one of the largest charity retailers in the UK and has a major high street presence of over 450 shops. To find your nearest shop please visit www.sueryder.org or to buy online visit here
Poppy Watt