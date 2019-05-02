Washable Makeup Remover Pads by Chnaivy
It is comforting to see companies are trying to make a difference when it comes to wastage. Many of us use cotton pads on a daily basis, I know I certainly have used plenty in the past when removing makeup and nail varnish.
With climate change high on our list of priorities making small changes to our lifestyles can help to be the key to making a difference. The 12 reusable cotton pads inside my box are said to be equivalent to 1500 disposable cotton pads. Giving me peace of mind when using them.
Here is my personal review of the Chnaivy pads:
What are they?
Environmentally friendly, reusable, washable remover pads. Made from 3 layers of silky smooth organic cotton fleece.
Not just for your makeup these handy pads can be used for a multitude of uses, cleaning your lenses, babies eyes/face/nose, wiping pets eyes, cleaning your iPhone, whiteboard eraser and so on.
Presentation– The way it has been packaged is also very eco-friendly as no unnecessary packaging materials were used at all including no use of plastic.
Inside you have 12 cotton pads, a hairband and laundry bag to contain your pads when you put them in the washing machine (40-degree wash).
Benefits – apart from being eco-friendly and reducing my carbon footprint (fabulous) the cotton pads are really soft to use. They feel comfortable when using on the face and do not pull or drag the skin at all like disposable ones often do.
They left my face feeling clean and refreshed.
The hairband is really great when removing makeup as it gets all your hair out of the way. It’s incredibly soft and comfortable on the head it also comes with a Velcro seal making it adjustable for all head sizes and easy to put on and take off. I have also found a use for this hairband when applying my makeup and even in the shower.
The laundry bag for the dirty pads is a smart idea; it keeps the pads in one place when washing, it’s also a very durable material.
Who can use them?
Anyone, suitable for all skin types, even those with the most sensitive of skin like myself.
How to Use
Wet the makeup remover pad with warm water to ensure the cloth soaks up, and use with toner or soap.
Gently wipe off the makeup residue of the day in a circular motion.
Flip cloth over and continue until all makeup is removed.
Cost - RRP £11.99 available from Amazon.
My star rating: ★★★★
Be responsible for the environment and help to reduce waste.
Millenium Milli
