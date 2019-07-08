Urban Veda Natural Skincare
Millennium Milli looks at the traditional skincare philosophy behind Ayerveda and its link to the Urban Veda range.
Inspired by the principles of the traditional holistic healing system of India, Ayurveda is believed to be the oldest surviving complete medical system in the world, dating back approximately 5,000 years ago. The term ‘Ayurveda’ is derived from the Sanskrit ‘ayur’ meaning ‘life’ and ‘veda’ meaning ‘wisdom’ and is based on the belief that wellness depends on balance between the mind, body and spirit.
According to the Ayurvedic philosophy there are four goals in life, and all human beings aspire to one or more of them: Kama (enjoyment), Artha (prosperity), Dharma (career) and Moska (enlightenment).
There are three main body types, known as Doshas, these are Vata, Pitta and Kapha. These Doshas express everything about us from our skin type and physical characteristics, to our health and personality traits.
Urban Veda has been developed in synergy with Ayurvedic principles to target the primary skincare needs of the three doshas. The central concept of this Ayurvedic skincare approach is to maintain your dosha’s natural balance, helping to keep skin in optimum health.
From the Urban Veda skin analysis questionnaire found on their website, I discovered that my Dosha is Pitta. The recommended range being the Soothing Range which I had the opportunity to try.
My conclusion regarding the products that I trialled was positive. The face wash left my skin feeling beautiful, clear, and clean with a natural glow. The facial oil, day cream and body lotion, although working on different parts of my body were all lightweight to apply, absorbing quickly into my skin with no greasy residue. Overall a range I was intrigued to try and one I would certainly recommend.
Daily Soothing Facial Wash RRP £12.99
Soothing Facial Oil RRP £29.99,
Soothing Day CreamRRP £18.99
Soothing Body LotionRRP £14.99
Every day we go into battle with environmental factors such as excessive central heating or air conditioning, exhaust fumes, dust, dirt and stress, which negatively affect the health of our skin. Our lifestyles are often mirrored in our complexion. This range has been formulated using natural ingredients and the principles of Ayurveda in a relevant way for 21st century skin care complaints to ‘pollution proof’ skin leaving it less vulnerable to the environment.
Naturally formulated using Ayurvedic herbs, flowers and fruits, combined with multi-vitamins and clinically proven actives, Urban Veda helps to maintain skin’s natural balance by infusing it with Omega-rich bio-oils, free radical-fighting antioxidants and vitality-boosting essential fatty acids.
The overall presentation and packaging of the Urban Veda skincare range is very practical and super easy to use and understand. The different ranges are colour coded into 4 main categories: Purifying (green), Radiance (purple), Soothing (orange) and Reviving (pink). Each range states clearly whom it is suitable for and how to use each product specifically.
Recycling is like Karma, what goes around comes around. I am happy to say that their packaging is recyclable, the bottles are made out of post-consumer recycled plastic and all of their cartons are Forest Sustainability Certified as well!
The range is certified as ‘vegan’ by the Vegetarian Society and as a holistic brand they don’t, and will never, test on animals.
Belief in the value of nature means valuing plants as nature intended- all of their products are free from Genetically Modified ingredients, and none contain parabens, artificial colours or Sodium Lauryl Sulphate (SLS).
Click this link here to find out what your Dosha is and the suitable products to use on your skin!
My star rating: ★★★★★
“Let your skin breathe” – Urban Veda
Millennium Milli
Urban Veda Natural Skincare
Millennium Milli looks at the traditional skincare philosophy behind Ayerveda and its link to the Urban Veda range.
Inspired by the principles of the traditional holistic healing system of India, Ayurveda is believed to be the oldest surviving complete medical system in the world, dating back approximately 5,000 years ago. The term ‘Ayurveda’ is derived from the Sanskrit ‘ayur’ meaning ‘life’ and ‘veda’ meaning ‘wisdom’ and is based on the belief that wellness depends on balance between the mind, body and spirit.
According to the Ayurvedic philosophy there are four goals in life, and all human beings aspire to one or more of them: Kama (enjoyment), Artha (prosperity), Dharma (career) and Moska (enlightenment).
There are three main body types, known as Doshas, these are Vata, Pitta and Kapha. These Doshas express everything about us from our skin type and physical characteristics, to our health and personality traits.
Urban Veda has been developed in synergy with Ayurvedic principles to target the primary skincare needs of the three doshas. The central concept of this Ayurvedic skincare approach is to maintain your dosha’s natural balance, helping to keep skin in optimum health.
From the Urban Veda skin analysis questionnaire found on their website, I discovered that my Dosha is Pitta. The recommended range being the Soothing Range which I had the opportunity to try.
My conclusion regarding the products that I trialled was positive. The face wash left my skin feeling beautiful, clear, and clean with a natural glow. The facial oil, day cream and body lotion, although working on different parts of my body were all lightweight to apply, absorbing quickly into my skin with no greasy residue. Overall a range I was intrigued to try and one I would certainly recommend.
Daily Soothing Facial Wash RRP £12.99
Soothing Facial Oil RRP £29.99,
Soothing Day CreamRRP £18.99
Soothing Body LotionRRP £14.99
Every day we go into battle with environmental factors such as excessive central heating or air conditioning, exhaust fumes, dust, dirt and stress, which negatively affect the health of our skin. Our lifestyles are often mirrored in our complexion. This range has been formulated using natural ingredients and the principles of Ayurveda in a relevant way for 21st century skin care complaints to ‘pollution proof’ skin leaving it less vulnerable to the environment.
Naturally formulated using Ayurvedic herbs, flowers and fruits, combined with multi-vitamins and clinically proven actives, Urban Veda helps to maintain skin’s natural balance by infusing it with Omega-rich bio-oils, free radical-fighting antioxidants and vitality-boosting essential fatty acids.
The overall presentation and packaging of the Urban Veda skincare range is very practical and super easy to use and understand. The different ranges are colour coded into 4 main categories: Purifying (green), Radiance (purple), Soothing (orange) and Reviving (pink). Each range states clearly whom it is suitable for and how to use each product specifically.
Recycling is like Karma, what goes around comes around. I am happy to say that their packaging is recyclable, the bottles are made out of post-consumer recycled plastic and all of their cartons are Forest Sustainability Certified as well!
The range is certified as ‘vegan’ by the Vegetarian Society and as a holistic brand they don’t, and will never, test on animals.
Belief in the value of nature means valuing plants as nature intended- all of their products are free from Genetically Modified ingredients, and none contain parabens, artificial colours or Sodium Lauryl Sulphate (SLS).
Click this link here to find out what your Dosha is and the suitable products to use on your skin!
My star rating: ★★★★★
“Let your skin breathe” – Urban Veda
Millennium Milli