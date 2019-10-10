Introducing the IMAGE Skincare Holiday Collection 2019
With no skin left behind, these must-have collections will give lucky recipients a fast-track ticket to luminous skin. Each collection offers unique benefits and are perfect for anyone serious about their skincare, or for anyone looking to switch from a high street range to a professional range!
The Renewing Ritual Collection
The ultimate gift for hard to please beauty buffs. RRP £130.00
See it, then believe it: These bestsellers feature our most powerful age-defying formulas for fast-acting (and long-term) visible results. They brighten, tighten and firm the skin’s appearance for youthful-looking skin.
Collection contains the MAX stem cell facial cleanser 177ml, VITAL C hydrating overnight masque 59ml, AGELESS total pure hyaluronic filler 30ml, ILUMA brightening serum 7.4ml, I MASK firming transformation mask 7g. Saving when bought as a kit: £90.00
Beauty Sleep Collection
For a glowing Christmas, and hydrated New Year. RRP £99.00
Make the most of your skin’s auto-repair mode. Our nourishing nighttime routine gives you moisturising upgrades to lock in goodness as you sleep. Infuse antioxidants, vitamins and hyaluronic acid and wake up to revitalised skin. Made from pure silk fibres, our sleep mask blocks unwanted light to better your beauty sleep.
Collection contains the MAX stem cell facial cleanser 177ml, VITAL C hydrating overnight masque 59ml, VITAL C hydrating anti ageing serum 15ml, I MASK hydrating hydrogel sheet mask x2, silk sleep mask. Saving when bought as kit: £65.00
The Revitalise Collection
For the glow getter. RRP £99.00
Make mornings (and evenings) a little brighter. Our power-packed cleanser, serum and eye crème nourish and invigorate the skin with multi-benefit antioxidants and vitamin C. Cleanse, hydrate, brighten and start the day with a healthy glow.
Collection contains VITAL C hydrating facial cleanser 177ml. VITAL C hydrating anti ageing serum 50nl, VITAL C hydrating anti ageing eye recovery gel. Saving when bought as kit: £71.00
The Merry Masking Collection
Take the guesswork out of gifting skincare. RRP £79.00
Our multi-action masks fortify, balance and refine the skin when it needs a boost. Unwind and fight skin stressors with our blue shimmer mask. Or infuse skin with protective antioxidants and vitamins that nourish and promote healthy looking skin.
Experiment with multi-masking to achieve maximum benefits from these two targeted formulas.
Collection contains I MASK firming transformation mask, VITAL C hydrating enzyme masque. Saving when bough as kit: £20.00
Available from October 2019 at www.imageskincare.co.uk
Poppy Watt
