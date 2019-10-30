This Christmas, Bee Good is doing, even more, to help save our bees!
Bee Good’s ‘Plant A Meadow’ Gift Sets will help to spread native wildflowers far and wide to feed and protect our bees and other wild pollinators. These Beauty gift sets include Wildflower Seedballs along with their soothing Lip Balms, softening Hand Cream and nourishing Daily Moisturiser. All Bee Good award-winning skincare contains Honey, Propolis or Beeswax from British bees plus wildflower extracts from sustainable sources.
Each ‘Plant A Meadow’ Gift Set contains a tin of wildflower seed balls that can be distributed in your garden or window box, on a verge, at the edge of a field or on any urban rough ground. The native wildflower seeds are protected in tiny clay balls that are dissolved and germinate when it rains, helped along by a special nutrient mix. A tiny dose of chilli protects from slugs and ants. The balls can be scattered and don’t even need to be planted. Each ball contains between 30 -150 wildflower seeds with 20 balls per tin. The seeds can be planted anytime in the spring or summer and will produce a valuable nectar source for our bees and other pollinators.
‘Plant a Butterfly & Bee Meadow’ Gift Set, £25.00
This set contains three of our best-selling lip balms, a nourishing Honey & Crambe Daily Hand Cream and a Butterfly Mix Seedball tin.
The flower seeds are perfect for butterflies but are also attractive to all types of bees including Honeybees.
Flower seeds are Purple Loosestrife, Forget-me-Not, Yarrow, Musk Mallow, Red Campion.
‘Plant An Urban Meadow’ Gift Set, £25.00
This set contains three of our best-selling lip balms, a Honey & Crambe Daily Hand Cream and an Urban Meadow Mix Seedball tin.
The flower seeds have been chosen as they will grow happily in a more urban, city environment to attract more precious pollinators to the growing number of beehives.
They are perfect for all kinds of bees including Honeybees, as well as butterflies and other pollinators. Seeds are Yellow Toadflax, Cowslip, Cornflower, Meadow Cranesbill, Oxeye Daisy, Campion.
‘Plant A Bee Meadow’ Gift Set, £25.00
This set contains three of our best-selling lip balms, a Honey & Crambe Daily Hand Cream and an Urban Meadow Mix Seedball tin.
The flower seeds are favourites of Honeybees and will provide valuable nutrition all spring and summer. Seeds included are Barefoot Trefoil, Wild Marjoram, Viper’s Burglass, Red Clover and Foxglove.
Simon Cavill, Co-Founder of Bee Good
"Research shows that one in ten pollinating insects is on the verge of extinction and a third of bee and butterfly species is declining. According to Friends of the Earth 97% of wildflower meadows in the UK have been lost since 1945, leaving bees without food. Meadows are an important home for pollinators but they also help prevent floods and store carbon and create healthier animals and food.
We're passionate about supporting our bees and encourage everyone to 'Bee Good and Make a Meadow'. Planting even just a few bee-friendly flowers can make a real difference.
Just as our precious bees have a vital role to play in the sustainability of humanity, we all have a role to play in the sustainability of their environment."
#BeeGoodToBees - Find out how every Bee Good purchase helps increase the number of British bees here.
Available now online from www.beegood.co.uk
Poppy Watt
Poppy Watt