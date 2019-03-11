Gorgias London
How many times on average do you wash your hair? I for one can vouch at least 4 times a week.
Depending on your hair type, whether you have dry, normal, oily, fine, course or thick this will generally depict your cleansing routine, which for many, may even be every day. Bearing this in mind it is vitally important to know exactly what you are washing your hair with and what ingredients it contains to prevent unnecessary damage to your hair and scalp.
At a recent launch at Petersham Nurseries in Covent Garden, I was fortunate to have been given the opportunity to try a new range of shampoo and conditioner from an independent Beauty brand Gorgias London.
An enthusiastic team, passionate about a botanical based, ingredients. Their aim was to create a luxurious but accessible beauty solution. As well as being luxurious, the products needed to provide effective results and above all, they needed to be honest.
Honesty and integrity are at the heart of everything that Gorgias London does.
After more than two years of extensive R&D, formulation and the strictest regulatory testing, the Gorgias London team is proud to present the first brand launch. The delightfully decadent The O Range by Gorgias London is a botanical, oil-based hair and skincare collection with natural ingredients at the core.
Featuring a collection of facial oils and shampoo & conditioner treatment duos, the luxurious and highly-effective formulations have been created using blends of carefully selected cold-pressed oils, known for their restorative properties for a truly indulgent experience every day.
The shampoo and conditioner duo were both beautiful products to use. The packaging was attractive and the end result was what I was hoping for, clean, healthy looking head of hair.
Coconut oil extract shampoo and Conditioner for damaged hair - 300ml – RRP £14.95
Both of these products are infused with coconutty goodness. Giving you a unique fragrance from the onset. They blend oil extracts from coconut, which helps to strengthen the hair, jojoba to promote thickness and volume to the hair and sweet almond oil, an antioxidant to help promote and boost hair growth.
Shampoo - directions of use:
Apply a small amount to damp hair (the products are economical, so only a small amount is required)
Massage gently into a lather and rinse
Repeat to enjoy strong, healthy hair
For the conditioner:
Apply a small amount to damp hair after shampooing
Avoid direct application to the scalp
Rinse thoroughly after 2-3 minutes for beautiful hair
Having used the product on a number of occasions as well as sharing them around the family, I was happy with the end results.
For more information visit www.gorgiaslondon.com
Poppy Watt
Gorgias London
How many times on average do you wash your hair? I for one can vouch at least 4 times a week.
Depending on your hair type, whether you have dry, normal, oily, fine, course or thick this will generally depict your cleansing routine, which for many, may even be every day. Bearing this in mind it is vitally important to know exactly what you are washing your hair with and what ingredients it contains to prevent unnecessary damage to your hair and scalp.
At a recent launch at Petersham Nurseries in Covent Garden, I was fortunate to have been given the opportunity to try a new range of shampoo and conditioner from an independent Beauty brand Gorgias London.
An enthusiastic team, passionate about a botanical based, ingredients. Their aim was to create a luxurious but accessible beauty solution. As well as being luxurious, the products needed to provide effective results and above all, they needed to be honest.
Honesty and integrity are at the heart of everything that Gorgias London does.
After more than two years of extensive R&D, formulation and the strictest regulatory testing, the Gorgias London team is proud to present the first brand launch. The delightfully decadent The O Range by Gorgias London is a botanical, oil-based hair and skincare collection with natural ingredients at the core.
Featuring a collection of facial oils and shampoo & conditioner treatment duos, the luxurious and highly-effective formulations have been created using blends of carefully selected cold-pressed oils, known for their restorative properties for a truly indulgent experience every day.
The shampoo and conditioner duo were both beautiful products to use. The packaging was attractive and the end result was what I was hoping for, clean, healthy looking head of hair.
Coconut oil extract shampoo and Conditioner for damaged hair - 300ml – RRP £14.95
Both of these products are infused with coconutty goodness. Giving you a unique fragrance from the onset. They blend oil extracts from coconut, which helps to strengthen the hair, jojoba to promote thickness and volume to the hair and sweet almond oil, an antioxidant to help promote and boost hair growth.
Shampoo - directions of use:
Apply a small amount to damp hair (the products are economical, so only a small amount is required)
Massage gently into a lather and rinse
Repeat to enjoy strong, healthy hair
For the conditioner:
Apply a small amount to damp hair after shampooing
Avoid direct application to the scalp
Rinse thoroughly after 2-3 minutes for beautiful hair
Having used the product on a number of occasions as well as sharing them around the family, I was happy with the end results.
For more information visit www.gorgiaslondon.com
Poppy Watt