Burt’s Bees Matte and Glossy Lip Crayon
Burt’s Bees Matte and Glossy Lip crayons claim to make lips look and feel smooth and beautiful. Let's see Millennium Milli’s verdict.
“Personally, I have never been very good at mastering the art of perfectly lined and filled lips. It’s always been a very long and disappointing journey and most of the time when I thought I did a good job I end up wiping it straight off because it makes my lips look too dry or simply just ridiculous! However, I was keen to try the Burt’s Bees Lip Crayon and happy I gave it a shot.”
What is it? A lip Crayon available in a Matte or glossy finish.
The full-coverage matte lip colour comes in a modern style crayon applicator and available in six shades. The lightweight moisture infused with Shea Butter, Kendi Oil and Jojoba Oil give a comfortable feel to the lips and I found ideal for everyday wear.
Their Gloss Lip Crayon glides on smoothly to deliver a pigmented luscious gloss colour.
The moisture rich chubby crayon comes in a variety of shades and provides medium to full coverage and 8-hour moisture, leaving lips soft and hydrated. This everyday wear formula is infused with the same key ingredients as the Matte Lip Crayons to nourish and protect the lips and available in six shades.
Presentation –The attention to detail with the honeycomb shapes incorporated on the plastic lid is a really nice feature that promotes their brand as a whole. The transparent lid also means you are able to see what colour crayon is inside. Each colour crayon has its own outer packaging reflecting the colour inside as well as the finish (matte or glossy). Their 100% recyclable packaging offers a great lightweight yet robust form that I am a really big fan of.
Benefits – Both the glossy and matte ranges of the lip crayon collection offer 8-hour lightweight moisture with a creamy texture. I found that these have become a staple piece in my makeup bag because they really do moisturise my lips and bring a healthy colour back to them. The creamy texture feels really luxurious.
These lip crayons have a nifty no sharpening tip application which makes it a whole lot easier to apply and a great way to cut down time when you are rushing to get ready! In addition, these lip crayons allow you to achieve a bold lip or more natural lip (depending on which colour) that you would usually use a lip liner, lipstick and lip gloss for whilst accurately applying each layer and end up looking like The Joker from Batman!
Burt's Bees lip crayon range is made with 100% natural ingredients; there are no added flavours or fragrances and no parabens, phthalates, petrolatum or SLS.
Who can use it?
There is such a huge variety of creamy matte and lush gloss colours to choose from that everyone can find their perfect match!
How to use – Simply remove the cap, twist bottom of the barrel to expose the product and apply to lips for your desired level of “wow”. Use the rounded tip to outline lips and fill in the rest by layering on the colour.
Cost – RRP £9.99 available on the Burt’s Bees website here
My star rating: ★★★★★
Millennium Milli
