Bee Good Skincare
Across the UK countryside, bees face many challenges. There's the loss of natural habitat, a lack of forage from declining wildflower meadows, and a toxic cocktail of pesticides. In addition, wild honeybee colonies have been practically wiped out by the deadly varroa mite and managed colonies now need careful support and husbandry by beekeepers to ensure their survival.
Just as our precious bees have a vital role to play in the sustainability of humanity, we all have a role to play in the sustainability of their environment.
Bee Good actively supports our British Bees, not just with charitable donations, but by a program of tangible support including the education of young beekeepers, supporting apprentice bee farmers and the planting of wildflower meadows across the UK.
What is it?
Bee Good is the only British premium skincare brand to exclusively use British beeswax, honey, and propolis in all their products. All of their bee ingredients are sourced directly from fellow British beekeepers, their plant oils are harvested from British growers, their products are made in Britain and their packaging has been designed in Hampshire.
Bee Good was born in 2008 by husband and wife team, Simon and Caroline. As an experienced beekeeper for over 12 years, Simon keeps a number of hives to the highest standards in old orchards surrounding his home in rural Hampshire.
It was Caroline’s interest in harnessing the excess honey and beeswax to create natural skincare products which led to the first award-winning Bee Good products; a lip balm and hand cream; made in Caroline’s kitchen using centuries-old recipes and sold at local Hampshire farmers’ markets.
Their ambition is to grow Bee Good whilst staying true to their roots and what makes them what they are – our British bees!
I recently had the opportunity to try a couple of the Bee Good skincare products. On arrival, they came well packaged in a sustainable cardboard box, with their personal touch of the Bee Good logo and decorative images printed inside, which I felt was a lovely touch. Inside were my skincare goodies and a Bee Good, bee-loving seed sachet for me to plant in the garden, an equally lovely touch.
Bee Good Honey & Wild Flax Daily Moisturiser RRP £14.50 and the Bee Good Hydrate, Smooth & Prime Serum RRP £25 are contained in small plastic bottles. The daily moisturiser is presented in a squeeze-tube bottle and the serum comes in a more durable bottle with a pump at the top. Both products are packaged really nicely with amazing imagery and typography. The serum definitely has a more expensive feel and aesthetic to it.
Benefits – They use natural British bee ingredients and British botanical ingredients to support the UK countryside and farming industry.
What I love is the fact that Bee Good only work with suppliers who responsibly source the finest, sustainable ingredients and they pride themselves on working in partnership with producers and suppliers to go the extra mile in formulating the most effective skincare.
They are truly passionate about the power of plant oils, natural extracts, and high-grade vitamins, using them at levels which genuinely make a difference to your daily skincare routine whilst offering a pampering daily treat.
None of their products contain synthetic colours and fragrances, mineral oil, silicone, parabens, SLS and SLES, phthalates or genetically engineered ingredients.
They never have, and never will, test on animals.
Bee Good are bee-friendly! They only use bee-friendly products (beeswax, propolis, and honey) that can be harvested without harm to the bees and are therefore suitable for vegetarians.
No use of royal jelly or bee venom which leads to the death of bees and their larvae.
They are consciously invested to create pampering products at an affordable price and an ideal range for women and men of all ages and all skin types.
Both products available on the Bee Good website here
My star rating: ★★★★★
Millennium Milli
