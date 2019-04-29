The Beauty Sleep Elixir
Poppy Watt had the opportunity to try the Beauty Sleep Elixir with positive results. The skin booster and anti-inflammatory oil is my latest secret to a revived glowing complexion. The product is 98% organic and 100% natural and after a two-week trial comes highly recommended.
What are the benefits of using oil on our skin?
Our skin produces oil naturally, but as we age, the production significantly decreases. If we don’t replenish the oil content with good products, skin becomes unbalanced and very dry which can lead to breakouts and over time, wrinkles, and so the aging process begins.
Oils are lipophilic they can absorb quickly into the skin reaching the areas that need hydrating the most, trapping water and other moisturising goodness in, as well as helping nutrients in the product absorb more effectively. Creating a barrier the oil will prevent external aggressors like pollution, toxins, and bacteria from getting into the skin.
The use of oil on the face also works as the perfect base and primer for makeup.
What is the Beauty Sleep Elixir?
The Beauty Sleep Elixir is a facial oil, it has a natural blend of 14 plant-based oils, including a Caribbean coral extract which is a powerful anti-inflammatory as it neutralises the enzyme responsible for skin aging, plus a sandalwood nut kernel oil to help prevent collagen and elastin break down. These are then combined with a generous amount of camellia oil, chia seed oil, bitter cherry seed oil, strawberry seed oil, pomegranate seed oil, blueberry seed oil, cranberry seed oil, raspberry seed oil, seabuckthorn fruit berry oil, sandalwood oil, lavender herb oil, geranium flower oil, neroli flower oil and capric triglyceride from coconut.
What is the inspiration behind Beauty Sleep Elixir?
Before launching Beuti Skincare in 2015, founder Leila Aalam an experienced aesthetician found herself constantly on the search for results-driven, healthy and affordable skincare. After personally experiencing a severe allergic reaction after using a luxury eye cream Leila was inspired to take matters into her own hands.
After many sleepless nights and hours upon hours of research, Leila was shocked to discover that the majority of beauty products on the market contain toxic chemicals and irritants that are harmful for our overall health.
Leila was determined to develop a luxurious skincare line without the hefty price tag, that helped heal, nourish, and treat common sensitive skin issues leaving skin supple, smooth and glowing.
What are the benefits?
The whole purpose for the mixture of the carefully chosen oils, and years of research is to tackle what is known as ‘inflammaging’ – this is a condition where your skin ages due to inflammation over a period of time. This can be caused by everyday exposure to sun and pollution, over-exfoliation or simply using the wrong skin products for your skin.
Leila goes on to explain “This breaks down the barrier function of the skin, causing the onset of ‘inflammaging’ and visible skin aging. It is important we renew and repair the skin by using organic oils which can help to reverse the damage”
How to use Beauty Sleep Elixir
Application:
Apply 2-3 pumps onto a cleansed skin morning and night.
Whether you choose to put Beauty Sleep Elixir under your makeup to even the skin tone, on your blemish to reduce inflammation, or over-night to allow the skin to renew itself, the super boost of vitamins, minerals and a complete omega hit of 3,5,6,7 and 9 will leave your skin looking rejuvenated and fresh.
Having tried the product for a couple of weeks now I am really pleased with the results, confident to recommend the product and will certainly continue to use it.
The Beauty Sleep Elixir RRP £47 is available here.
Poppy Watt
