The Beauty of a Face Mask
I am sure you may have questioned why, when following a general beauty routine you should have a facemask to compliment this ritual.
Whilst trying out the latest additions to the Image Skincare Face Mask range, Poppy Watt puts some serious thought into this very question.
As well as being a skincare boost, face masks do assist in keeping your skin looking and feeling healthy, in addition to offering a moment of relaxation and that all-important pampering.
Depending on your choice of face mask each will have a series of other unique benefits.
You may choose a tightening and toning mask, a hydrating mask, an anti aging mask or one that focuses on deep cleaning. Whichever your choice both women and men can benefit from using a regular daily and weekly face mask for the following reasons:
Relaxation
Face masks don’t just offer results that improve the overall appearance of your skin, they can also be quite therapeutic and have a significant impact on mental well-being.
Deep cleaning
Cleansing each day helps to clean your skin by removing dirt, oil, makeup and impurities from the surface of the skin. However a face mask takes cleansing to a whole new level — they can deeply penetrate into the layers of your skin, drawing out all the impurities that hide beneath the top layers of the epidermis. They can also help to remove the build-up of dead skin cells that accumulate on our skin. When you remove all the debris from the surface of your skin, it can help to unclog pores, too. The result isgiving your face the deep cleansing it needs, which will lead to an improvement in the appearance of your pores.
Glowing skin
Some masks can be stimulating to help improve and boost blood circulation. This ensures an overall improvement in skin tone. You’ll be left with softer-feeling and smoother-looking skin, and you’ll also notice a radiant glow and more refreshed appearance.
Better absorption
Another unique benefit of using face masks is that it helps all of your other skin care products work more efficiently. Using masks regularly will ensure that your toning, hydrating and protecting products will all perform better and faster as your skin can absorb them much more easily.
I MASK firming transformation mask RRP £59
This is an anti-aging, energising mask that will help to soften the signs of aging.
What stood out for me was the amazing colour, the simple application due to the super applicator included in the box and the look and feel of my skin afterward.
This shimmery blue mask has the ability to support the skin’s ability to resist stress that contributes to the visible signs of skin aging.
It contains rare pepper berry plant extract to promote skin’s well-being. It helps bring skin into balance, hydrating with hyaluronic acid as high-purity clays and jojoba beads gently polish away dullness for improved texture, tightness, and tone. Skin is left feeling plump, smooth and firm.
How to use
Apply a thin layer to cleansed skin and allow to dry for 5 – 15 minutes. Wet fingertips and massage the skin for 1 minute. Rinse with warm water. Use 3 – 5 times a week or as needed.
Key Ingredients
Pepper berry extract
Volcanic clays
Kaolin
Oxygenating complex
Jojoba beads
Hyaluronic acid
I MASK purifying probiotic mask RRP £49
Another new addition to the image skincare range, this mask is a detoxifying, nourishing, hydrating mask the end result left my skin feeling soft, smooth and healthy.
With its blend of yogurt-based probiotics and nourishing superfruits, this fortifying mask balances the skin's natural flora and helps it resist dehydration and imbalance. This deep green mask contains essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to nourish the skin and fight the look of dullness and signs of damage. Purifying green clay and charcoal help to detoxify and clear away impurities, leaving the skin clean, smooth and refined with minimal excess shine.
How to use
Apply a thick layer to cleansed skin and leave on for 10 – 20 minutes. Rinse with warm water. Use 3 – 5 times a week or as needed.
Key Ingredients
Yogurt-based probiotics
Superfruit complex (goji, pomegranate, mangosteen, and acai)
Brazilian green clay
Activated charcoal
Willowherb
With the use of regular face masks in your skin care routine you will notice a transformation that you can see and feel – now, how great is that?
For more information visit here
Poppy Watt
