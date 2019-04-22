Stylish 'Must-Haves' for the War on Plastic Bottles
There is no doubt that recyclable water bottles as an alternative to single-use plastics are not only helping to save the planet, but also saving money in the long run, whilst ensuring that the recommended 2 litres of water a day is consumed and that that water is clean and toxin free.
In this day and age, we are all more health conscious and environmentally aware, concerned about chemicals from plastic bottles leaching into our drinking water, worried about the eternal problem of disposing of huge amounts of plastics and plastic debris in the environment. The Independent reported recently that the average person uses 150 plastic water bottles a year. It is estimated that in the UK 38.5 million plastic bottles are used every day and of these 15 million are not recycled.
Onegreenbottle are not only dedicated to providing toxin-free, non-leaching, odour and taste free recyclable stainless steel bottles but also bottles that you want to be seen with. Available in many styles and for many uses their bottles are vibrant, robust, fashion-forward and urban. With some amazing new designs in production they are set to become the “sassy water bottle of choice for the health conscious,” says founder Heather.
Onegreenbottle is a brand based on a solid ethos, originally created by parent, Heather Nicholson, out of a need to find a drinking bottle for her son to take to school each day that kept water clean, safe and pure. With a background as a research chemist and knowledge of the chemical composition of plastics, she identified 304-grade stainless steel as the most inert, safe and toxin free material around.
From its inception, the company has organically grown to offer a wide variety of extremely functional, eye-catching, design-led products. In just 3 years it became the foremost supplier of stainless steel bottles into the UK and Europe, offering a product that is durable, practical and honourable to the core. Suppliers are regularly audited for social and environmental compliance and product quality and only the best 304-grade stainless steel is used, ensuring ultimate performance.
These cool, vacuum insulated, multilayered, isothermal water bottles include a striking black gloss marble design, aptly named ‘Nero’ and ‘Mid Century Teak’, a bottle with a delectably realistic, matt wood effect finish. Stunning essentials that are BPA BPS free, durable, tactile, great to drink from, look fabulous and ensure beverages are kept cold for 24 hours or hot for 12. With names such as Libertine, Stormbringer and Copper Cobra, these reusable bottles are a perfect addition to the arsenal of any climate-conscious fashionista.
Lilly Light
