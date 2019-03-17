Step into the summer season with Cuckooland
With the nights getting brighter and the weather getting warmer, it is the perfect time to add some trendy and durable necessities to your garden, just in time for those long hot summer evenings.
Brand new to Cuckooland, the Ooni Koda Gas-Powered Outdoor Pizza Oven is lightweight, compact, gas powered and ready to use straight out of the box, simply fold out the legs, place your baking stone inside, connect your gas tank and it's time to start cooking!
You'll love it because...
You can create delicious pizzas in just 60 seconds, there is no assembly, no mess, and no fuss; the compact and lightweight design would be perfect for family camping trips and garden parties!
Crafted for ultimate speed, convenience, and ease of use; the instant gas ignition and adjustable heat dial make controlling the temperature of your oven a breeze! Cooking outdoors has never been so simple.
Not just for pizza, try roasting fish, vegetables, and steaks and serve up a selection of sizzling sides with your Ooni Koda oven. Made with a powder coated carbon steel shell and a cast aluminium frame, this is one stylish and functional piece of kit that is sure to impress making it the perfect companion to cook a memorable outdoor banquet.
For more information visit here
Poppy Watt
Step into the summer season with Cuckooland
With the nights getting brighter and the weather getting warmer, it is the perfect time to add some trendy and durable necessities to your garden, just in time for those long hot summer evenings.
Brand new to Cuckooland, the Ooni Koda Gas-Powered Outdoor Pizza Oven is lightweight, compact, gas powered and ready to use straight out of the box, simply fold out the legs, place your baking stone inside, connect your gas tank and it's time to start cooking!
You'll love it because...
You can create delicious pizzas in just 60 seconds, there is no assembly, no mess, and no fuss; the compact and lightweight design would be perfect for family camping trips and garden parties!
Crafted for ultimate speed, convenience, and ease of use; the instant gas ignition and adjustable heat dial make controlling the temperature of your oven a breeze! Cooking outdoors has never been so simple.
Not just for pizza, try roasting fish, vegetables, and steaks and serve up a selection of sizzling sides with your Ooni Koda oven. Made with a powder coated carbon steel shell and a cast aluminium frame, this is one stylish and functional piece of kit that is sure to impress making it the perfect companion to cook a memorable outdoor banquet.
For more information visit here
Poppy Watt