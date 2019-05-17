Soto Aroma Diffuser

Fragrances are important to our wellbeing. A pleasant smelling environment can lift a person or people it in. The smell of baked bread from a kitchen or the scent of a cool spring morning can fuel the imagination.
Through the sense of smell alone, we can engage our deepest memories and strongest emotions.
Tests even show a 40% improvement in our mood when exposed to a pleasant fragrance.
So naturally I was keen to trial the new ultrasonic aroma diffuser – Soto - which is designed to offer not only a peaceful and calming fragrance, by using oils of your choice but is also an elegant looking and aesthetically pleasing addition to any room in the house.
The Soto has colour changing mood lighting, which moves through a rainbow of gentle colours. Alternately, it can be set on a single colour of choice or a no light option.
There is a calming, hypnotic mist that wafts out of the top, spreading fragrance quickly and effectively into the room.
The model is incorporated with the latest in ultrasonic technology and is uniquely multifunctional:
The Soto operates as an aroma diffuser for use with fragrance or essential oils.
A humidifier for hydrating and moisturising benefits – the tiny droplets of water can benefit our skin and general well being.
Air purifiers and ionizer, which produce ‘feel good’ negative ions which combat harmful positive ions. Negative ions are odourless, tasteless, and invisible molecules that we inhale in abundance in certain environments. Think mountains, waterfalls, and beaches. Once they reach our bloodstream, negative ions are believed to produce biochemical reactions that increase levels of the mood chemical serotonin, helping to alleviate depression, relieve stress, and boost our daytime energy.
All you need is tap water and a power point.
This diffuser is easy to use, maintain and is low in energy consumption.
It has a patented safety cut off which I was impressed with; when the water level is low Soto shuts off automatically – so it’s very safe.
Soto Aroma Diffuser RRP £49.99
Fragrance Oils RRP £3.99 for 15ml
For more information please visit www.madebyzen.com
Poppy Watt
