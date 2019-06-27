smart-tilt®the worlds first smart window shutter
Always looking out for the latest in technology, we love these fabulous window shutters.
smart-tilt® is the worlds first smart window shutter and is being launched by Elizabeth Henley® Ltd. Designed and developed over the last three years.
smart-tilt® has microprocessor technology fitted within the top of the shutter; as the shutters close at dusk the integrated LED light switches on to give mood lighting in the room, but more importantly, from outside, the empty house looks occupied, which is a great security feature.
The shutter design and wingtip® have been patented, and a license agreement has been signed with Apple® to implement the home kit technology in the shutters, making us the first window shutter company to be endorsed by Apple®.
The shutters can be further controlled via the app on your smartphone to turn the auto function off, adjust individual shutters and dim the integrated lighting.
For stockist information visit here
Poppy Watt
