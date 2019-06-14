A look into the future
This week I popped up to the Business Design Centre in Islington to visit the Exclusively Housewares Show.
This is the event in the industry, and it’s always useful to have a quick look at what is ahead of us, and currently being launched to the retail market. I caught the tail end of a fascinating talk about food trends and learnt that ‘Stans’ food is tipped to be big next year (Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, etc.). This is evident, too, by the number of new cookbooks championing these regions.
Another trend is likely to be an offshoot of the 2020 Olympics in Japan – lots of the tableware had a definite Japanese style.
Colours and designs that had always seemed quite old fashioned and ‘70’s’ are coming back, and ‘Millennial Pink’ was everywhere. So scout around in the charity shops for some genuine 70’s china and you will be ‘on trend’.
Of course, sustainability was at the forefront of much on display. I lost count of the number of portable water bottles and food containers. I was also pleased to see that quite a few companies are launching straws made from sustainable and recyclable materials such as natural grass, (a brand called Huski Home in case you are wondering). There is a range called ‘If You Care’ which has unbleached paper products such as parchment paper, coffee filters, roasting and sandwich bags…and there was quite a few beeswax coated wraps in evidence.
Plastic is rapidly being replaced by silicon for reusable containers in the kitchen. I was very impressed by an American company called Stasher that makes great products that you can store, marinate, transport, freeze, microwave and even bake food in. They are available in a wide range of lovely colours from Amazon and Lakeland. The company is very supportive of the anti-plastic movement – even donating 1 percent of all its sales to ‘high impact non-profits that sustain our oceans’. The products look fab and reseal time and time again with a pressure seal.
Still, on the silicon trail, I discovered the Stretchii top that allows you to preserve food easily and hygienically, in the refrigerator or in the freezer. These clever little ‘bonnets’ come in a range of sizes to pop over cut food (lemons, cucumber, melon,) and keep the cut edge fresh and clean. (Without the risk of tainting other products in the fridge) They are essentially a reusable replacement for cling film, are completely washable and reusable. The Super Stretch Lids are stackable, meaning less space taken up in cupboards or drawers.
Oh, and by the way, if you weren’t already aware, it’s Father’s Day this Sunday, so all the supermarkets seem to be offering ‘The Daddy of all Steaks’ or burger meal deals. And if you plan to go out, I would recommend booking in advance.
Mrs Foodie
Twickenham tribune
A look into the future
This week I popped up to the Business Design Centre in Islington to visit the Exclusively Housewares Show.
This is the event in the industry, and it’s always useful to have a quick look at what is ahead of us, and currently being launched to the retail market. I caught the tail end of a fascinating talk about food trends and learnt that ‘Stans’ food is tipped to be big next year (Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, etc.). This is evident, too, by the number of new cookbooks championing these regions.
Another trend is likely to be an offshoot of the 2020 Olympics in Japan – lots of the tableware had a definite Japanese style.
Colours and designs that had always seemed quite old fashioned and ‘70’s’ are coming back, and ‘Millennial Pink’ was everywhere. So scout around in the charity shops for some genuine 70’s china and you will be ‘on trend’.
Of course, sustainability was at the forefront of much on display. I lost count of the number of portable water bottles and food containers. I was also pleased to see that quite a few companies are launching straws made from sustainable and recyclable materials such as natural grass, (a brand called Huski Home in case you are wondering). There is a range called ‘If You Care’ which has unbleached paper products such as parchment paper, coffee filters, roasting and sandwich bags…and there was quite a few beeswax coated wraps in evidence.
Plastic is rapidly being replaced by silicon for reusable containers in the kitchen. I was very impressed by an American company called Stasher that makes great products that you can store, marinate, transport, freeze, microwave and even bake food in. They are available in a wide range of lovely colours from Amazon and Lakeland. The company is very supportive of the anti-plastic movement – even donating 1 percent of all its sales to ‘high impact non-profits that sustain our oceans’. The products look fab and reseal time and time again with a pressure seal.
Still, on the silicon trail, I discovered the Stretchii top that allows you to preserve food easily and hygienically, in the refrigerator or in the freezer. These clever little ‘bonnets’ come in a range of sizes to pop over cut food (lemons, cucumber, melon,) and keep the cut edge fresh and clean. (Without the risk of tainting other products in the fridge) They are essentially a reusable replacement for cling film, are completely washable and reusable. The Super Stretch Lids are stackable, meaning less space taken up in cupboards or drawers.
Oh, and by the way, if you weren’t already aware, it’s Father’s Day this Sunday, so all the supermarkets seem to be offering ‘The Daddy of all Steaks’ or burger meal deals. And if you plan to go out, I would recommend booking in advance.
Mrs Foodie
Twickenham tribune