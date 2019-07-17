Kuhn Rikon from Switzerland
With continued expectations for environmentally friendly products and high-quality Women Talking take a look at the company Kuhn Rikon who has been producing cookware and cooks’ tools since 1926.
Their focus is on quality, function and, innovation made possible through attention to detail, top quality raw materials, modern production facilities and refined manufacturing processes.
We were particularly interested in the Kochblume range, which is not only available in a rainbow of fabulous colours, but they have a silicone cleaning selection we were eager to try. Not only are they easily cleaned in the dishwasher or microwave being made from silicone they are more hygienic than conventional sponges and brushes as they are non-porous, which prevents them from harbouring bacteria or odours.
Kochblume Silicone Universal Brush RRP £14
Made from soft-touch, food-safe silicon makes it more hygienic than a conventional brush or dishcloth as it will not absorb bacteria and a useful all-purpose brush.
It is composed of 1,000 silicone bristles for efficient cleaning, a flexible tip for reaching awkward corners
It is gentle on soft materials and non-stick surfaces
Ideal for every day washing up
Ideal for kitchen or bathroom surfaces
Odourless & non-staining
Metal rod in handle for added strength
Easy to clean in the dishwasher or place it in a pan of boiling water for a few minutes
BPA free
Handy hanging loop for convenient storage.
Kochblume Bottle Brush RRP £14.95
The Bottle Brush has countless, flexible, silicone bristles. The bristles are so flexible this brush will squeeze through narrow necks to clean awkward bottles and vases. With the ever-increasing use of reusable water bottles, this is probably the most used tool in my kitchen now.
Brush head made of soft-touch, food-safe silicone
Flexible tip for reaching into awkward corners and crevices
Non-abrasive - will not damage sensitive surfaces
Will not harbour bacteria or odours
Non-staining
Easy to clean in the washing machine or dishwasher, or a pan of boiling water for a few minutes
Free of BPA
To clean the brush place it in the washing machine or dishwasher, or place it in a pan of boiling water on the hob for a few minutes
Kochblume Spill Stopper RRP from £20
Having recently tried to have a kitchen clear out, my vast selection of saucepan lids are beginning to tire me. Therefore, I was particularly intrigued by the Kochblume Spill Stopper available 4 convenient sizes and up to 8 vibrant colours. Not only is this a space-saving item, but it is also dishwasher safe and has a multitude of really handy uses.
This clever product will stop food from boiling over when placed over the surface of your saucepan whilst cooking on the hob or microwave.
It is ideal for pots and pans measuring 14 - 24cm diameter
No more messy hobs with this clever lid
100% Food grade silicone
Acid & alkaline resistant
BPA free / LFGB certified food safe
Simple and easy to use
Dishwasher safe
Heat resistant from -40°C to +230°C
We were very impressed with Kochblume and come highly recommended.
For more information visit here.
To enter our competition to win a Kochblume Silicone Universal Brush and Kochblume Bottle Brush visit here
Poppy Watt
