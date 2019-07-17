Kuhn Rikon from Switzerland

Kochblume Spill Stopper

Kuhn Rikon from Switzerland

With continued expectations for environmentally friendly products and high-quality Women Talking take a look at the company Kuhn Rikon who has been producing cookware and cooks’ tools since 1926.  

Their focus is on quality, function and, innovation made possible through attention to detail, top quality raw materials, modern production facilities and refined manufacturing processes. 

We were particularly interested in the Kochblume range, which is not only available in a rainbow of fabulous colours, but they have a silicone cleaning selection we were eager to try. Not only are they easily cleaned in the dishwasher or microwave being made from silicone they are more hygienic than conventional sponges and brushes as they are non-porous, which prevents them from harbouring bacteria or odours.

Kochblume Silicone Universal Brush RRP £14

Made from soft-touch, food-safe silicon makes it more hygienic than a conventional brush or dishcloth as it will not absorb bacteria and a useful all-purpose brush.

It is composed of 1,000 silicone bristles for efficient cleaning, a flexible tip for reaching awkward corners                                                                                                                             

It is gentle on soft materials and non-stick surfaces

Ideal for every day washing up                                                                                 

Ideal for kitchen or bathroom surfaces                                           

Odourless & non-staining                                                                                               

Metal rod in handle for added strength                                                                  

Easy to clean in the dishwasher or place it in a pan of boiling water for a few minutes

BPA free

Handy hanging loop for convenient storage.

Kochblume Bottle Brush RRP £14.95

The Bottle Brush has countless, flexible, silicone bristles. The bristles are so flexible this brush will squeeze through narrow necks to clean awkward bottles and vases. With the ever-increasing use of reusable water bottles, this is probably the most used tool in my kitchen now.

Brush head made of soft-touch, food-safe silicone               

Flexible tip for reaching into awkward corners and crevices

Non-abrasive - will not damage sensitive surfaces                                                                         

Will not harbour bacteria or odours                                                                           

Non-staining                                                                                           

Easy to clean in the washing machine or dishwasher, or a pan of boiling water for a few minutes

Free of BPA 

To clean the brush place it in the washing machine or dishwasher, or place it in a pan of boiling water on the hob for a few minutes

Kochblume Spill Stopper RRP from £20

Having recently tried to have a kitchen clear out, my vast selection of saucepan lids are beginning to tire me. Therefore, I was particularly intrigued by the Kochblume Spill Stopper available 4 convenient sizes and up to 8 vibrant colours. Not only is this a space-saving item, but it is also dishwasher safe and has a multitude of really handy uses. 

This clever product will stop food from boiling over when placed over the surface of your saucepan whilst cooking on the hob or microwave. 

It is ideal for pots and pans measuring 14 - 24cm diameter

No more messy hobs with this clever lid

100% Food grade silicone

Acid & alkaline resistant

BPA free / LFGB certified food safe

Simple and easy to use

Dishwasher safe

Heat resistant from -40°C to +230°C

We were very impressed with Kochblume and come highly recommended.

For more information visit here. 

Poppy Watt