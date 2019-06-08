Presenting Kevin McCloud's New Green Heroes for 2019
These exciting brands and products have been specifically chosen by design guru Kevin McCloud, to showcase the finest eco-innovations for home builders, owners, and design enthusiasts.
Kevin McCloud, the face of the Grand Designs brand has unparalleled insight into the latest technologies, materials and ground-breaking sustainable practices at work in both the construction and interiors market. Kevin McCloud's Green Heroes is inspired by his passion for state-of-the-art eco-friendly products, green building products, and beautiful design.
See below this year's list of new brands that have been carefully curated by Kevin:
EO Acoustic - www.eoacoustic.com
Noise-canceling interior material based on spruce needles
EO Acoustic's panels are a natural porous material that absorbs sound reflections, regulates humidity and temperature, while creating a comfortable and healthy atmosphere. The individuality of the material is found in the preservation of the original shape of the needles, which create a natural texture and a feeling of wood in the interior, as well as highly decorative properties.
Air-Ink - www.graviky.com/air-inktrade.html
The first ink made entirely out of air pollution
Pollution collected by KAALINK undergoes various proprietary processes to make the end product is safe to use. Then the carbon is taken through a chemical process to make different types of inks and paints. The ink is then used by artists and printing companies to create carbon-negative prints.
ecoBirdy – www.ecobirdy.com/
Sustainable 100% recycled plastic furniture
Antwerp-based brand Ecobirdy has used recycled plastic toys to create a range of colourful furniture for kids, aiming to raise their "awareness for sustainability". With an overarching goal of introducing children to the circular economy, all the pieces from Ecobirdy's debut collection are made from old plastic toys and are completely recyclable.
HyO Cup – www.cremedesign.com/product/gourds
Disposable Biodegradable Cups, dried gourds grown inside 3D printed moulds
The vegetable cups could become a more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional plastic cups. Squash are fast-growing plants that carry sturdy fruits every season, and once dried, the outer skin and inner fibres of the gourds become watertight. Designs studio Cream has a centuries-old tradition of using gourds for vessels, to create its own compostable cups, using custom 3D printed moulds.
Mapuguaquen – www.mapuguaquen.com/
The world's first active sound system made of clay
Fusing state of the art electronics and craft techniques to create unique, customised pieces, using raw, regional and biodegradable materials.
Corrugated Hemp Fibres by Margent Farm - www.margentfarm.com Affordable eco-structures with plant-based material
Using hemp within the structure of a building is carbon negative, due to the carbon dioxide within the hemp plant being locked away for the life of the life of building. Corrugated Hemp in a building is better for insulation, cost and better for Planet Earth.
Musiccloth by Rehyphen - www.rehyphen.org
Woven material made from recycled cassette tapes
Tackling the issue of the obsolete nature of past technologies, Rehyphen uses the tape from cassette tapes, manipulating them into a durable and aesthetically pleasing material which can be used for a variety of items from art to fashion. This upcycling initiative aims to reduce and eliminate e-waste while giving life to a new product.
Poppy Pippin – www.poppypippin.com/
Design solutions that improve cities and create a healthier environment
Moss Tiles – Press moulded terracotta wall tiles designed to encourage moss growth to improve air quality in the urban environment by absorbing carbon dioxide.
Tala – www.tala.co.uk
An award-winning lighting brand
Founded on the premise that good design can help mitigate climate change, perfectly echoing the ethos behind Kevin's Green Heroes, Tala believe that beautiful objects and efficient technology belong together. Combining the best of British design with superior componentry, selecting methods and materials on their environmental impact, and remaining committed to reducing carbon emissions in the atmosphere.
Vlisco Recycled Carpet Studio – www.simonepost.nl
Environmentally sustainable carpets
Using leftover and rejected textiles from Dutch based textile manufacturer, Vlisco, Simone Post has developed a line of high-quality, environmentally supportable carpets. Whereas the destruction of the leftover and rejected textiles is time consuming and costly, recycling is environmentally sustainable and also offers a challenging platform for innovation.
