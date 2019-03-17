Animals in Charge Releases New Eco-friendly Cotton Leash
Animals in Charge has revealed their newest product, an Eco Cotton Leash that is not only kind to your furry friends but to the planet as well. Made from Organic Cotton, they are leading the way in sustainable goods for our pets. "Each product is made with a labour of love that translates directly to our love of animals and the planet that created them and us" says Animals in Charge Founder and Chief Maker, Alex Barnett.
Founded 3 years ago, the design/manufacturing business is quickly growing, supplying animal lovers with handmade, cruelty-free products. With each purchase, 5% is contributed to a chosen animal rescue and rehabilitation organisation. They aren't called Animals in Charge for nothing, with a love for animals showing throughout all aspects of the business.
2019 is the year that Animals in Charge focuses on sustainability. "Our aim is to try and make sure the products we create are as sustainable and environmentally friendly as they can be," says Maker Hetty Rodda. "Our new Organic Cotton Leashes are created to be comfortable to use when out and about and are whipped with industrial twine and knotted, so strength is guaranteed". The new leashes are available in a variety of beautiful colours, including Sunflower Yellow, Stone Grey, and Plum Red, making walk time enjoyable for you and your best friend.
The new Organic Cotton Leash can be found online at animalsincharge.com.au
Poppy Watt
