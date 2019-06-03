How to BBQ Safely This Summer
With the weather heating up, we potentially will be spending a little more time in the garden, so it's time to clean up the BBQ and enjoy some outdoor grilling. But if you haven't used your BBQ for a while it's worth doing a quick check to ensure that it's working safely and that there are no gas leaks. Char-broil has some tips here to help you do this. Also, if your gas has run out and you're not confident about how to connect a new canister, read our advice below. And finally, when you're good to go, we've got some guidelines to help you enjoy safe grilling all Summer long.
IS YOUR GAS GRILL SAFE? EVEN IF IT SOUNDS DANGEROUS TO CHECK THE GRILL FOR GAS LEAKS, IT'S ACTUALLY EASIER THAN YOU THINK. IT TAKES JUST A FEW MINUTES AND YOU ONLY NEED A LITTLE WASHING UP DETERGENT AND WATER.
Ideally, check your grill every time before you use it. You should be especially careful when exchanging or refilling the gas bottle, at the start of the grilling season or if you haven't used your grill for a while. Only carry out the test outdoors in a well-ventilated place. First mix washing up detergent and water at a ratio of 50:50. Pour the mixture into a small bowl or a spray bottle.
On the BBQ, turn on all the gas control knobs. Then open the gas bottle valve to introduce pressure into the system. You can now perform the leak test. Spray or wet the gas valve, the hose, and regulator with the detergent solution. Watch what happens. If one of the components is leaking, the solution will form soap bubbles. If you do not see any bubbles, there are no leaks and the gas grill is safe. If bubbles form or you can smell gas, immediately turn off the gas bottle.
Consult the instruction manual for the grill to find out how to get the damaged part repaired or replaced.
GRILLING WITH GAS FOR THE FIRST TIME or not sure how to connect a new canister? WE'LL TELL YOU HERE HOW YOU CONNECT UP THE GAS GRILL.
Remember, every grill is different. Your BBQ manual should have specific instructions about how to connect the gas bottle but we can give you the basic instructions for safe connection.
Make sure that the gas valve on the gas bottle is tightly shut off. Turn the valve in a clockwise direction right to the stop.
Turn off all the knobs on your grill.
Check the sealing cap does not have any cracks and that the bottle is not faulty in any way. Take the bottle back to your dealer if it is damaged.
Remove the sealing cap from the gas bottle. Only use the cap that belongs to the valve and the supplied strap.
Hold the regulator in your hand and guide the gas bottle connector into the valve. This should then click when engaged
No tools are required to tighten it.
Turn the control knob on the regulator to allow the gas to the BBQ, if this doesn't work it means that the regulator isn't engaged onto the bottle correctly
If the flame is low or you have problems with the gas supply, test the grill for leaks as in our guide above
BBQ grilling safely: AS with ALL OPEN FLAMES, WHEN YOU GRILL: SAFETY IS ALWAYS PARAMOUNT. HERE ARE THE MOST IMPORTANT TIPS ON GRILL SAFETY.
Leave the grill outside: Grills always have to be outside. Never grill in the garage, a tent, caravan, house or any other closed space as a toxic carbon monoxide gases can form there.
Never leave the grill unattended: Never leave your grill unattended and do not move it when it is being used and is hot, particularly if there are animals or children nearby. Make sure that they stay at least one metre away from the grill.
Always ensure good ventilation: Position your grill in an open space, a minimum of one metre away from buildings, roofing, dry leaves or undergrowth as well as three metres away from any flammable objects. Also, maintain a sufficient safety distance to the house.
Make sure the ground is stable: First check that everything is stable and that the grill cannot tip over. Make sure that the gas bottle is stowed safely before moving the grill.
Clean the grill regularly: Food residue, fat and other residues as well as soiling on the grate and the burners can result in the grill flaring up. Also, make sure to clean the gas connectors for the burner if you see they are blocked and remedy any possible blockages in the burner tube
Check the gas connection: Regularly check the grill for any possible gas leaks, especially when you change the gas bottle. If there is only a little gas left in the bottle, under some circumstances it may be that not enough gas gets through, so change your gas at the right time
Grill aids make grilling easier: Grilling accessories such as forks, tongs, spatulas, and similar tools prevent burns and fat splatters when you grill.
Read the instruction manual: Follow the specific instructions on assembling, using and safe operation of your grill. We would be pleased to assist if you have any questions.
Less fat = safer grilling: Fat can cause the grill to flare up. That's why you should trim the meat of surplus fat before putting it on the grill. The majority of fires when grilling are caused by fat. Also, clean out the fat drip tray.
HOW YOU CAN PREVENT GREASE FIRES ON THE GRILL AND HOW TO PUT THEM OUT IN AN EMERGENCY
Always keep a fire extinguisher, gloves and the safety equipment recommended in the manual to hand.
Always make sure you only grill at a safe distance to the house and all easily flammable materials.
Depending on how often and what you grill, fat can collect around the combustion chamber and around the burners. Although the combustion chamber has two channels in which the fat is collected and can drain off, deposits of fat can nevertheless build up there.
Clean the grate and the inside of the grill regularly to reduce the risk of fire to a minimum.
Deposits of fat residues can heat up while grilling. A fat fire could occur when they melt and evaporate.
If the grill starts to burn, turn off the gas and leave the lid open so the fat can burn off.
Under no circumstances should you attempt to extinguish a fat fire with water. This will fan the fire even more and could cause the fat to explode.
If the fire does not go out on its own or it spreads, extinguish it with the fire extinguisher or remove anything flammable around the grill and call the fire services.
Always adhere to the safety distances to houses specified in the manual
America's leading gas grill brand, Char-Broil has an All-Star line-up of BBQ models for the UK this Summer, all of which combine innovation with cutting edge design. Stars of the new range are the new All-Star portable BBQ which can be used in a full-height stand or converted into a tabletop grill; a new Gas2Coal hybrid BBQ with 4 burners; and a Professional 'Double Header' enabling fish, meat or vegetables to be grilled completely separately. All-Star and Professional models feature Char-Broil's innovative TRU-Infrared cooking technology to give 50% juicier results and even distribution of heat without flare-ups.
How to BBQ Safely This Summer
With the weather heating up, we potentially will be spending a little more time in the garden, so it's time to clean up the BBQ and enjoy some outdoor grilling. But if you haven't used your BBQ for a while it's worth doing a quick check to ensure that it's working safely and that there are no gas leaks. Char-broil has some tips here to help you do this. Also, if your gas has run out and you're not confident about how to connect a new canister, read our advice below. And finally, when you're good to go, we've got some guidelines to help you enjoy safe grilling all Summer long.
IS YOUR GAS GRILL SAFE? EVEN IF IT SOUNDS DANGEROUS TO CHECK THE GRILL FOR GAS LEAKS, IT'S ACTUALLY EASIER THAN YOU THINK. IT TAKES JUST A FEW MINUTES AND YOU ONLY NEED A LITTLE WASHING UP DETERGENT AND WATER.
Ideally, check your grill every time before you use it. You should be especially careful when exchanging or refilling the gas bottle, at the start of the grilling season or if you haven't used your grill for a while. Only carry out the test outdoors in a well-ventilated place. First mix washing up detergent and water at a ratio of 50:50. Pour the mixture into a small bowl or a spray bottle.
On the BBQ, turn on all the gas control knobs. Then open the gas bottle valve to introduce pressure into the system. You can now perform the leak test. Spray or wet the gas valve, the hose, and regulator with the detergent solution. Watch what happens. If one of the components is leaking, the solution will form soap bubbles. If you do not see any bubbles, there are no leaks and the gas grill is safe. If bubbles form or you can smell gas, immediately turn off the gas bottle.
Consult the instruction manual for the grill to find out how to get the damaged part repaired or replaced.
GRILLING WITH GAS FOR THE FIRST TIME or not sure how to connect a new canister? WE'LL TELL YOU HERE HOW YOU CONNECT UP THE GAS GRILL.
Remember, every grill is different. Your BBQ manual should have specific instructions about how to connect the gas bottle but we can give you the basic instructions for safe connection.
Make sure that the gas valve on the gas bottle is tightly shut off. Turn the valve in a clockwise direction right to the stop.
Turn off all the knobs on your grill.
Check the sealing cap does not have any cracks and that the bottle is not faulty in any way. Take the bottle back to your dealer if it is damaged.
Remove the sealing cap from the gas bottle. Only use the cap that belongs to the valve and the supplied strap.
Hold the regulator in your hand and guide the gas bottle connector into the valve. This should then click when engaged
No tools are required to tighten it.
Turn the control knob on the regulator to allow the gas to the BBQ, if this doesn't work it means that the regulator isn't engaged onto the bottle correctly
If the flame is low or you have problems with the gas supply, test the grill for leaks as in our guide above
BBQ grilling safely: AS with ALL OPEN FLAMES, WHEN YOU GRILL: SAFETY IS ALWAYS PARAMOUNT. HERE ARE THE MOST IMPORTANT TIPS ON GRILL SAFETY.
Leave the grill outside: Grills always have to be outside. Never grill in the garage, a tent, caravan, house or any other closed space as a toxic carbon monoxide gases can form there.
Never leave the grill unattended: Never leave your grill unattended and do not move it when it is being used and is hot, particularly if there are animals or children nearby. Make sure that they stay at least one metre away from the grill.
Always ensure good ventilation: Position your grill in an open space, a minimum of one metre away from buildings, roofing, dry leaves or undergrowth as well as three metres away from any flammable objects. Also, maintain a sufficient safety distance to the house.
Make sure the ground is stable: First check that everything is stable and that the grill cannot tip over. Make sure that the gas bottle is stowed safely before moving the grill.
Clean the grill regularly: Food residue, fat and other residues as well as soiling on the grate and the burners can result in the grill flaring up. Also, make sure to clean the gas connectors for the burner if you see they are blocked and remedy any possible blockages in the burner tube
Check the gas connection: Regularly check the grill for any possible gas leaks, especially when you change the gas bottle. If there is only a little gas left in the bottle, under some circumstances it may be that not enough gas gets through, so change your gas at the right time
Grill aids make grilling easier: Grilling accessories such as forks, tongs, spatulas, and similar tools prevent burns and fat splatters when you grill.
Read the instruction manual: Follow the specific instructions on assembling, using and safe operation of your grill. We would be pleased to assist if you have any questions.
Less fat = safer grilling: Fat can cause the grill to flare up. That's why you should trim the meat of surplus fat before putting it on the grill. The majority of fires when grilling are caused by fat. Also, clean out the fat drip tray.
HOW YOU CAN PREVENT GREASE FIRES ON THE GRILL AND HOW TO PUT THEM OUT IN AN EMERGENCY
Always keep a fire extinguisher, gloves and the safety equipment recommended in the manual to hand.
Always make sure you only grill at a safe distance to the house and all easily flammable materials.
Depending on how often and what you grill, fat can collect around the combustion chamber and around the burners. Although the combustion chamber has two channels in which the fat is collected and can drain off, deposits of fat can nevertheless build up there.
Clean the grate and the inside of the grill regularly to reduce the risk of fire to a minimum.
Deposits of fat residues can heat up while grilling. A fat fire could occur when they melt and evaporate.
If the grill starts to burn, turn off the gas and leave the lid open so the fat can burn off.
Under no circumstances should you attempt to extinguish a fat fire with water. This will fan the fire even more and could cause the fat to explode.
If the fire does not go out on its own or it spreads, extinguish it with the fire extinguisher or remove anything flammable around the grill and call the fire services.
Always adhere to the safety distances to houses specified in the manual
America's leading gas grill brand, Char-Broil has an All-Star line-up of BBQ models for the UK this Summer, all of which combine innovation with cutting edge design. Stars of the new range are the new All-Star portable BBQ which can be used in a full-height stand or converted into a tabletop grill; a new Gas2Coal hybrid BBQ with 4 burners; and a Professional 'Double Header' enabling fish, meat or vegetables to be grilled completely separately. All-Star and Professional models feature Char-Broil's innovative TRU-Infrared cooking technology to give 50% juicier results and even distribution of heat without flare-ups.