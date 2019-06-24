Going Bananas!
It’s that time of the year again when the Robinson’s Lemon Barley Water is dug out of the cupboard, and I keep half an eye on the TV while trying to do my work. I also tend to buy more bananas, as watching the players recharge their energy with a quick scoff between games reminds me how delicious and easy bananas are. It was opportune then, that I received an email with a selection of recipes from Chiquita bananas recently prompting me to share them with you. All we need now is the sunny weather! These recipes are all alcohol-free, but they would be even nicer with a slug of rum or perhaps tequila included.
Pink Sunrise Mocktail
- Two bananas
- One grapefruit
- Three slices of watermelon
- Two cups of sparkling water
- One lemon
- Mint to garnish
Blend two bananas with half a grapefruit, three quarters of a cup of sparkling water and one squeezed lemon. Set this mixture aside and in another bowl blend one and half cups of sparkling water with the three slices of watermelon and the second half of the grapefruit. To serve, fill half of the glass with the red juice and top up with the second juice and then garnish with a piece of watermelon and mint.
Frozen Smoothie
- One and a half bananas
- Two peaches
- Two and a half cups water
- One lemon (zest + juice)
- Two tblsp of pistachio nuts
- Half a pomegranate
Grate the lemon zest in a separate bowl. Cut up one banana and grind the pieces together with the peaches, the lemon juice and the water to a smooth mixture. Pour the mixture into a low metal baking tray and put it on the freezer for an hour. When the mix freezes, stir with a fork to create ice crystals. Put the mixture in glasses and garnish with half of the banana, the pomegranate, lemon zest, and pistachio nuts.
Banana Colada Smoothie
- Two bananas
- Two cups of coconut water
- Two cups of mango juice
- Three sprigs of mint
- Two limes
Chop the bananas in pieces and blend them with the coconut water, mango juice, and a lime. Pour the juice into the glasses and garnish with the second lime and sprigs of mint according to taste preferences.
Mrs Foodie
Twickenham Tribune
