Gluhwein And All That…The Taste Of Christmas
We went to Berlin last weekend for a long weekend. It was a city we hadn’t visited before, but it is definitely one we will be visiting again. We were very pleasantly surprised at the beautiful architecture, (we stayed in the old East Berlin) and the vast range of fabulous restaurants, delis, and bars; they were well priced too!
Luckily (actually, we planned it) the Christmas markets were in full swing. In our four days there we visited three different ones, as well as the most incredible farmers’ market. Needless to say, we drank a fair amount of gluhwein in the markets – there was the choice of red or white, which we don’t often see here in the UK. A good gluhwein is, to me, the very essence of the festive season (oh, and a whisky mac is too, of course!).
There were stacks of stalls everywhere selling Bratwurst and in particular, we were told we should try a Currywurst. To be honest I was rather underwhelmed by the latter but glad I tried it. It is pretty easy to do at home – just smother a German sausage with curry ketchup (Stokes makes one or check out Aldi and Lidl) or you could just add curry powder to tomato ketchup and sprinkle more on top.
The food in the delis and markets included lots of different – and really delicious – spreads that are often served with pretzels or rye bread. We tasted a range of different ones: aubergine; pimento; spinach; and curry & mango, as well as herring and beetroot.
For a taste of Germany this Christmas, you could head to the Alpine market in Kingston, or Aldi or Lidl.
But the easiest - and one of the tastiest - alternatives is to book yourself into Stein’s Restaurant in Kingston for a really authentic German festive feast or if you are up in London, visit Stein’s Berlin which is in South Kensington.
To put you in the mood for the festive season, here is a recipe for gluhwein (courtesy of BBC Good Food) that will go down a treat in this cold winter weather.
GLUHWEIN
PREP: 5 MINS
COOK: 15 MINS
EASY, SERVES 8-10
1 orange, halved and sliced
1 bottle red wine
200g caster sugar
5 cloves
1 cinnamon stick
2 star anise
3 slices fresh ginger (peeled)
150ml brandy, rum, amaretto or schnapps
Method
Put the orange slices, wine, sugar, cloves, cinnamon, star anise and ginger in a large pan. Warm gently for 10-15 mins, being careful not to let the mixture boil. Add the alcohol, pour into glasses and serve warm.
Mrs Foodie
Twickenham & Richmond Tribune
