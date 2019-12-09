A Foodies Delight
How often have you arranged to meet friends, booked a restaurant with great expectations and been disappointed with the end result? I certainly have and it can be an embarrassing let down.
I am not the best cook in the world, however, with some careful planning entertaining at home can have a range of great benefits.
Budget - You are total control of the cost of your meal, allowing you the freedom to choose your menu to suit your purse.
Many supermarkets reduce the price of items at the end of the day; it's the perfect place to pick up a bargain.
Check your pantry, refrigerator, and freezer to see which products you need to use up.
Grains such as rice, pasta, barley, and couscous are inexpensive and can be used in many different recipes.
Look for seasonal recipes, as fruits and vegetables are cheaper when in season.
Avoid recipes that need special ingredients that you may only be used once.
Suit all dietary requirements – Whether you have invited vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free or meat-eaters at your dinner party, once you know your audience, you can prepare a menu to suit all dinner’s requirements.
Entertainment at your fingertips – Once you have a date in mind, tie it up with a sporting event, the Races, or Football Game visit Freebet Login and they can assist with your betting requirements.
There are times you can experience difficulties accessing your favourite bookmaker’s website when all you want is a great experience. Common technology, problems or login issues can hamper the Login procedures of UK bookmakers. Freebet reviews the different bookmakers offering you the best top licensed bookmakers making your entertainment for your event stress-free.
Cocktails – who can resist! Making cocktails is good fun and most people enjoy trying out different mixtures and creations. If anyone doesn’t drink alcohol offer an alternative and make it a mocktail.
Wine pairing– Crack open the Champagne! Admittedly, pairing your wine with each dish can notch up the pennies in a restaurant environment, however, at home you have to freedom to be as inventive as you like on a more refined budget.
Have a quiz - If the night is still young, get your guest involved with a fun and exhilarating quiz. With one person acting as quizmaster, you can play individually or in groups. What a great way to check out who your smartest friends and family members are!
Takeaway night – If cooking is not for you, get a group together and throw in a little money each, then order from a few different takeaways or just your favourites.
If you happen to have some leftovers, you have the joy of enjoying your culinary delights again tomorrow!
Poppy Watt
A Foodies Delight
How often have you arranged to meet friends, booked a restaurant with great expectations and been disappointed with the end result? I certainly have and it can be an embarrassing let down.
I am not the best cook in the world, however, with some careful planning entertaining at home can have a range of great benefits.
Budget - You are total control of the cost of your meal, allowing you the freedom to choose your menu to suit your purse.
Many supermarkets reduce the price of items at the end of the day; it's the perfect place to pick up a bargain.
Check your pantry, refrigerator, and freezer to see which products you need to use up.
Grains such as rice, pasta, barley, and couscous are inexpensive and can be used in many different recipes.
Look for seasonal recipes, as fruits and vegetables are cheaper when in season.
Avoid recipes that need special ingredients that you may only be used once.
Suit all dietary requirements – Whether you have invited vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free or meat-eaters at your dinner party, once you know your audience, you can prepare a menu to suit all dinner’s requirements.
Entertainment at your fingertips – Once you have a date in mind, tie it up with a sporting event, the Races, or Football Game visit Freebet Login and they can assist with your betting requirements.
There are times you can experience difficulties accessing your favourite bookmaker’s website when all you want is a great experience. Common technology, problems or login issues can hamper the Login procedures of UK bookmakers. Freebet reviews the different bookmakers offering you the best top licensed bookmakers making your entertainment for your event stress-free.
Cocktails – who can resist! Making cocktails is good fun and most people enjoy trying out different mixtures and creations. If anyone doesn’t drink alcohol offer an alternative and make it a mocktail.
Wine pairing– Crack open the Champagne! Admittedly, pairing your wine with each dish can notch up the pennies in a restaurant environment, however, at home you have to freedom to be as inventive as you like on a more refined budget.
Have a quiz - If the night is still young, get your guest involved with a fun and exhilarating quiz. With one person acting as quizmaster, you can play individually or in groups. What a great way to check out who your smartest friends and family members are!
Takeaway night – If cooking is not for you, get a group together and throw in a little money each, then order from a few different takeaways or just your favourites.
If you happen to have some leftovers, you have the joy of enjoying your culinary delights again tomorrow!
Poppy Watt