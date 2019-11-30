Festive Foodie Gifts For Far-Flung Friends And Family
It’s that time of year again when you start making endless lists and stocking up for the forthcoming festive season. Many of us have family and friends whom they won’t be able to visit over the holiday season…and with queues in the post office and threatened strikes, it makes sense to organise some online gifts for those far-flung recipients. I’m all for supporting our local retailers – particularly the smaller independents - but there are necessary exceptions.
Here are a few suggestions for some foodie gifts that can be delivered directly to the beneficiary.
First of all, particularly for an elderly relative who might skimp on their Christmas dinner, you could treat them by arranging a Donald Russell Chateaubriand Dinner a Deux. For £48 they’ll receive a Chateaubriand (500g), packs of smoked salmon, Alpine fries, leaf spinach in béchamel and a pair of white chocolate & ginger cheesecakes. All frozen, so you can warn them in advance to keep space in their freezer and you pick the delivery date. Or perhaps just send some delicious smoked salmon? Again Donald Russell is good (the whisky infused one is divine) but also have a look at companies such as Kings Fine Food that offers a 1kg side of excellent smoked salmon from Severn & Wye Smokery for £35.45 delivered. Kings offer a veritable treasure trove of festive delights from award-winning chocolate to caviar and champagne.
Or how about sending a gift that grows?
A product from the range of edgy, cool gift seed kits by Sow Lush makes the perfect present. With seven different kits to choose from, there's something for everyone. Mixologists can grow herbs to use in their favourite boozy beverages or experiment with the thoughtfully-provided recipes. Foodies will love cultivating their own salads, herbs, and colourful veggies.
The kits contain everything needed to grow the seeds successfully: 12 starter pots, 450g nutrient-rich compost, 12 plant markers, and easy to follow, wittily written instructions. The Chillies ‘n’ Spices one is hot stuff! Prices are either £12.95 or £12.95 depending on variety, and Sow Lush gift seed kits are available via Amazon.com (UK and EU delivery only) and are eligible for Amazon Prime (ideal for last-minute shoppers). Last orders for Christmas: December 23rd.
And on the subject of hot stuff, check out Mr Todiwala’s range of spices, recipe books, and chutneys. This much-loved TV chef and successful restaurateur also produce some fabulous chutneys and pickles which will liven up any Boxing Day cold meats. The cookbooks are each individually signed by chef Cyrus and his Mr Todiwala’s Christmas Box is selling like the proverbial hotcakes. This isn’t surprising as it is £20 (plus P&P) and contains all manner of spicy little treats for your loved ones (or yourself of course!)
Another company that does online orders of its extensive range of Italian fine foods is Vallebona, which has been supplying top chefs for years with exceptional Italian produce. You can make up a gift box of your own selection of items from the Vallebona Pantry with your personal message. For delivery anywhere in the UK mainland (except Scottish Highlands). Delivery is free for orders over £100
Mrs Foodie
Twickenham and Richmond tribune
