Cocktails with a healthy kick

Add a healthy twist to your cocktail cabinet this summer by adding some sparkling apple cider vinegar juice to the mix.

It has links to weight loss and other health benefits and a host of celebrities including Liz Hurley, Victoria Beckham, and Jennifer Aniston supposedly swear by it, but apple cider vinegar isn’t normally associated with great tasting drinks.

That’s all changed thanks to Lost Coast Food Co., who have launched a range of exciting, refreshing and tasty sparkling apple cider vinegar juices, which are not only delicious drinks themselves, but also add a new dimension to cocktails…

Strawberry Pimm’s

Fresh flavours meet ACV in this lower sugar version of a classic Pimm’s cocktail. 

Ingredients

25ml Pimms or homemade non-alcoholic Pimms equivalent (see below) 

150ml Strawberry, Hibiscus & Rose ACV Juice

Fresh mint, cucumber, lemon, and strawberries

Method

Chop up the mint, cucumber, and strawberries

Add to the bottom of a jug with ice and pour over the Pimm’s and ACV juice

Stir 

Non-alcoholic Pimm’s equivalent

Mix together the ingredients below

500ml ginger beer

500ml black tea (cooled)

1 tsp of balsamic vinegar

Mango Fizz

Upgrade your Bellini with a dash of ACV and a scoop of mango sorbet to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Ingredients

50ml prosecco or ginger beer

100ml Mango, Turmeric & Ginger ACV Juice

1 scoop of mango sorbet

Fresh basil

Method

Mix together the prosecco/ginger beer, ACV juice, torn basil leaves, and a few ice cubes

Top with mango sorbet and allow to melt into the cocktail

Blueberry Tonic

Aromatic and tangy, this cocktail taps into all your senses with fragrant rosemary and a satisfying sharpness from the low-calorie ACV juice.

Ingredients

25ml gin (optional)

25ml elderflower cordial

100ml Blueberry, Elderberry & Lemon ACV Juice

Fresh blueberries and rosemary

Method

Squash the blueberries and tear the rosemary

Add everything to a jug, drop in a few ice cubes and stir well

