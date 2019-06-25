Cocktails with a healthy kick
Add a healthy twist to your cocktail cabinet this summer by adding some sparkling apple cider vinegar juice to the mix.
It has links to weight loss and other health benefits and a host of celebrities including Liz Hurley, Victoria Beckham, and Jennifer Aniston supposedly swear by it, but apple cider vinegar isn’t normally associated with great tasting drinks.
That’s all changed thanks to Lost Coast Food Co., who have launched a range of exciting, refreshing and tasty sparkling apple cider vinegar juices, which are not only delicious drinks themselves, but also add a new dimension to cocktails…
Strawberry Pimm’s
Fresh flavours meet ACV in this lower sugar version of a classic Pimm’s cocktail.
Ingredients
25ml Pimms or homemade non-alcoholic Pimms equivalent (see below)
150ml Strawberry, Hibiscus & Rose ACV Juice
Fresh mint, cucumber, lemon, and strawberries
Method
Chop up the mint, cucumber, and strawberries
Add to the bottom of a jug with ice and pour over the Pimm’s and ACV juice
Stir
Non-alcoholic Pimm’s equivalent
Mix together the ingredients below
500ml ginger beer
500ml black tea (cooled)
1 tsp of balsamic vinegar
Mango Fizz
Upgrade your Bellini with a dash of ACV and a scoop of mango sorbet to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Ingredients
50ml prosecco or ginger beer
100ml Mango, Turmeric & Ginger ACV Juice
1 scoop of mango sorbet
Fresh basil
Method
Mix together the prosecco/ginger beer, ACV juice, torn basil leaves, and a few ice cubes
Top with mango sorbet and allow to melt into the cocktail
Blueberry Tonic
Aromatic and tangy, this cocktail taps into all your senses with fragrant rosemary and a satisfying sharpness from the low-calorie ACV juice.
Ingredients
25ml gin (optional)
25ml elderflower cordial
100ml Blueberry, Elderberry & Lemon ACV Juice
Fresh blueberries and rosemary
Method
Squash the blueberries and tear the rosemary
Add everything to a jug, drop in a few ice cubes and stir well
Lost Coast’s Apple Cider Vinegar Juices are available from www.lostcoastfoodco.com, Holland & Barrett stores, Amazon and independent health stores.
