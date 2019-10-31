Winter wardrobe inspiration from Emma Willis
The next Emma Willis Collection has launched! Featuring nightwear, lingerie, tailoring, outerwear and (for the first time) jewellery, the presenter’s latest range is available exclusively with Next and is chockful of chic and stylish pieces for the colder months.
On designing the collection
Comprised of more than 30 pieces, this is Emma’s fourth fashion collection with Next to date. In a previous interview, the mum-of-three said she would “combust” if she had to work in this field full-time – but admits she has come on leaps and bounds since designing her first collection.
“Working with Next is always so much fun and I feel like with each collection I become more confident and familiar with the design process. It’s so important to me that the pieces in my collection are items that I would actually wear and would want to buy myself, we’ve worked really hard this time around to include wardrobe staples and occasion wear for winter in easy, comfortable and timeless styles.”
As always, the range is available in sizes 6-22 and this is the first one to encompass jewellery – eight delicate gold plated sterling silver items, including rings, ear cuffs, and necklaces.
Meanwhile, tailoring has those festive occasions covered with an all-black capsule collection. With everything from jumpsuits and co-ords to elegant wide-legged trousers and midi dresses in comfortable, easy to wear styles, there is something for everyone.
Meanwhile, for those crisp winter walks or chilly morning school runs the khaki longline puffa and oversized knits are sure to keep you toasty, while nightwear for winter is all about soft, comfy fabrics in delicate dusky pinks.
The collection includes short sets and full length, cami and classic button-down pyjama styles. Lingerie sees a luxe velvet robe and lace-trimmed cami set in deep midnight navy, as well as a soft-cupped velvet lingerie set.
When it came to inspiration for the design, Emma looked for it in all sorts of places. Locations are a much-needed muse for her collections.
“I love Ibiza – a great place for inspiration. Out and about in London, seeing people on the streets and how people wear things. It’s looking at individual style and how people might wear the same dress a hundred different ways, depending on your personal style and body shape.”
On coming together at Christmas
Many families spend time together at Christmas – and Emma’s household is no different. The presenter spends Christmas Day with her family, scoffing sausage sandwiches, buck’s fizz, and Christmas biscuits. Her favourite things about Christmas include family time, presents, food, games and decorations.
“My family is always together on Christmas day – we spend the whole day together and open presents together in the morning. We always have my uncle’s sausage sandwiches for breakfast and my mum makes buck’s fizz and then we open a tin of Christmas biscuits and wait for everyone to arrive. We then do presents, cook the dinner, eat a lot and then play games all afternoon.”
On her festive fashion must-haves
Ever the fashionista, Emma tends to look effortless when on camera. Nevertheless, she admits she finds it more difficult to dress for winter than summer, highlighting that there’s a lot more that goes into outfit planning for the colder months compared to warmer months.
“I think winter is trickier. In the summer, depending on where you are, you don’t have to wear as much but in the winter you have to layer everything. You have to look at whether you’ve got the right coat to go with the right chunky knit, and will the coat fit over the top of it?”
When it comes to Christmas Day, Emma’s go-to vibe is casual:
“I like to be comfortable and at Christmas, I like to stay home with my family as much as possible. Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day is family time, so I wear pyjamas, casual trackies and Christmas jumpers!”
However, she acknowledges that her latest collection is chockful of pieces appropriate for dressing up on Christmas Day, such as the navy pleated dress or black midi dress.
Alternatively, if she’s heading to a festive event, Emma will go for the tuxe jumpsuit – because it’s “easy to throw on and wear to any event”.
If you’re looking for some winter wardrobe inspiration, check out the latest Emma Willis Collection exclusively with Next. It’s available online from the 29th October and in selected stores from the 5th November.
Tasman Hogan
