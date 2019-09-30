Emma Willis sorts your autumn wardrobe
Autumn is upon us, which means it’s time to swap those summer dresses and sandals for oversized coats and woolly jumpers. Here to provide you with some autumn wardrobe inspiration is presenter-turned-designer Emma Willis who, after the success of her summer collection, launched her latest autumn fashion collection with Next earlier on this month.
Featuring a mixture of tailoring, nightwear and (for the first time ever) lingerie, the collection is made up of over 30 stunning autumnal pieces such as paperbag-waisted trousers, satin suiting, pleated shirt dresses and fine gauge roll necks. Like all of Emma’s ranges, this one is available in sizes 6-22 and is all about truly wearable style rather than unrealistic aesthetics.
But despite now having three collections under her belt, designing her autumn edit certainly had its challenges. The introduction of lingerie into her collection (something which Emma had never done before) meant the mum-of-three had to get used to being photographed in her underwear – a “terrifying” task, she admits for someone whose body confidence tends to go in peaks and troughs “like everyone else”.
Nevertheless, she has gone from strength to strength as a designer, even though she admitted in a previous interview that she would likely “combust” if she were to pursue this career full-time.
“Working with Next is always so much fun and I feel like with each collection I become more confident and familiar with the design process. It’s so important to me that the pieces in my collection are items that I would actually wear and would want to buy myself...”
Read on for some autumn wardrobe inspiration from Emma Willis’ new collection.
FOR COSY DAYS AT HOME
Emma’s got you covered when it comes to thick, fluffy jumpers that you’ll want to don all day (and maybe even all night!). Whether you’re working from home or simply having a lazy day, these are an autumn weather must-have because they’re comfortable and can be paired with pretty much anything.
The collection features cable-knit styles in red and cream – perfect autumnal shades – as well as a range of funnel neck jumpers available in oatmeal, camel and black. These can be worn underneath bulky coats and the high neck will ensure you stay cosy and warm on crisper days.
When it comes to evenings spent indoors, Emma is particularly excited about this season’s nightwear as she prepares for the colder months. Short and full-length sets are created in a soft, night-sky fabric, with choices of a matching or classic black bedroom robe – perfect for wrapping up at home as the nights draw in.
“In the winter it’s all I want to be in…I just want to go home, when it’s dark at 5 o’clock and get some cosy pyjamas on!”
Us too, Emma!
FOR BUSY DAYS AT WORK
After months and months of designing and collaborating with different teams, Emma’s collection is a mixture of autumn/winter staples and bright, colourful pieces which stand out – like the blue satin suit, one of her favourites and perfect for those coffee-fuelled mornings when you’re dipping in and out of meetings. Alternatively, opt for understated all-black and swap out the blazer to make it more casual and work-to-night appropriate.
“I think my favourite pieces from this latest collection are the blue satin suit, such a vibrant colour, and the monochrome herringbone coat – if you have a great staple coat, it can make any outfit!”
Of course, one of the most important assets to your wardrobe will be a warm coat, because autumn weather can be biting at the best of times. Whether you’re walking from home to the office or to the tube, it’s important to keep yourself warm – and Emma’s latest collection may have just what you need.
Although the star says she’s never been too keen on colour, (“I’ve always been someone that’s afraid of colour so I’ve always stuck to neutral tones” she says in a recent interview) one of her newest and boldest pieces is a bright pink coat. This could be evidence that she feels more confident now when it comes to trying new things, having three collections under her belt.
UNDERNEATH IT ALL
Whether you’re at home or out and about, Emma’s lingerie is a perfect accompaniment to your outfit if you’re keen on staying comfortable and stylish at the same time.
Fuelled by that desire to plug the gaps in her wardrobe and create a product that matches exactly what she wants, Emma and the team at Next have produced subtly feminine bra-and-brief sets in soft yet elegant fabrics, including a midnight navy lace. This is the first of Emma’s collections to feature lingerie and she acknowledges a common challenge of creating underwear: balancing comfort and style.
With that in mind, the bras from her new range are all soft-cupped (she has stopped wearing underwired bras since having children) while the bottoms offer maximum coverage. She has steered clear of designing g-strings as she deems them “uncomfy”.
“I’m so excited to be launching my first lingerie collection! It can be so hard to find lingerie that is stylish but also comfortable to wear… It felt really good to sit down with the team and create those pieces that you’ve always wanted in your underwear drawer…”
The Emma Willis Collection for AW19 is available online from 19th September and in selected stores* from 24th September. Get a behind the scenes snapshot of the collection photoshoot, shot at Somerset House in sunny London.
Poppy Watt
Emma Willis sorts your autumn wardrobe
Autumn is upon us, which means it’s time to swap those summer dresses and sandals for oversized coats and woolly jumpers. Here to provide you with some autumn wardrobe inspiration is presenter-turned-designer Emma Willis who, after the success of her summer collection, launched her latest autumn fashion collection with Next earlier on this month.
Featuring a mixture of tailoring, nightwear and (for the first time ever) lingerie, the collection is made up of over 30 stunning autumnal pieces such as paperbag-waisted trousers, satin suiting, pleated shirt dresses and fine gauge roll necks. Like all of Emma’s ranges, this one is available in sizes 6-22 and is all about truly wearable style rather than unrealistic aesthetics.
But despite now having three collections under her belt, designing her autumn edit certainly had its challenges. The introduction of lingerie into her collection (something which Emma had never done before) meant the mum-of-three had to get used to being photographed in her underwear – a “terrifying” task, she admits for someone whose body confidence tends to go in peaks and troughs “like everyone else”.
Nevertheless, she has gone from strength to strength as a designer, even though she admitted in a previous interview that she would likely “combust” if she were to pursue this career full-time.
“Working with Next is always so much fun and I feel like with each collection I become more confident and familiar with the design process. It’s so important to me that the pieces in my collection are items that I would actually wear and would want to buy myself...”
Read on for some autumn wardrobe inspiration from Emma Willis’ new collection.
FOR COSY DAYS AT HOME
Emma’s got you covered when it comes to thick, fluffy jumpers that you’ll want to don all day (and maybe even all night!). Whether you’re working from home or simply having a lazy day, these are an autumn weather must-have because they’re comfortable and can be paired with pretty much anything.
The collection features cable-knit styles in red and cream – perfect autumnal shades – as well as a range of funnel neck jumpers available in oatmeal, camel and black. These can be worn underneath bulky coats and the high neck will ensure you stay cosy and warm on crisper days.
When it comes to evenings spent indoors, Emma is particularly excited about this season’s nightwear as she prepares for the colder months. Short and full-length sets are created in a soft, night-sky fabric, with choices of a matching or classic black bedroom robe – perfect for wrapping up at home as the nights draw in.
“In the winter it’s all I want to be in…I just want to go home, when it’s dark at 5 o’clock and get some cosy pyjamas on!”
Us too, Emma!
FOR BUSY DAYS AT WORK
After months and months of designing and collaborating with different teams, Emma’s collection is a mixture of autumn/winter staples and bright, colourful pieces which stand out – like the blue satin suit, one of her favourites and perfect for those coffee-fuelled mornings when you’re dipping in and out of meetings. Alternatively, opt for understated all-black and swap out the blazer to make it more casual and work-to-night appropriate.
“I think my favourite pieces from this latest collection are the blue satin suit, such a vibrant colour, and the monochrome herringbone coat – if you have a great staple coat, it can make any outfit!”
Of course, one of the most important assets to your wardrobe will be a warm coat, because autumn weather can be biting at the best of times. Whether you’re walking from home to the office or to the tube, it’s important to keep yourself warm – and Emma’s latest collection may have just what you need.
Although the star says she’s never been too keen on colour, (“I’ve always been someone that’s afraid of colour so I’ve always stuck to neutral tones” she says in a recent interview) one of her newest and boldest pieces is a bright pink coat. This could be evidence that she feels more confident now when it comes to trying new things, having three collections under her belt.
UNDERNEATH IT ALL
Whether you’re at home or out and about, Emma’s lingerie is a perfect accompaniment to your outfit if you’re keen on staying comfortable and stylish at the same time.
Fuelled by that desire to plug the gaps in her wardrobe and create a product that matches exactly what she wants, Emma and the team at Next have produced subtly feminine bra-and-brief sets in soft yet elegant fabrics, including a midnight navy lace. This is the first of Emma’s collections to feature lingerie and she acknowledges a common challenge of creating underwear: balancing comfort and style.
With that in mind, the bras from her new range are all soft-cupped (she has stopped wearing underwired bras since having children) while the bottoms offer maximum coverage. She has steered clear of designing g-strings as she deems them “uncomfy”.
“I’m so excited to be launching my first lingerie collection! It can be so hard to find lingerie that is stylish but also comfortable to wear… It felt really good to sit down with the team and create those pieces that you’ve always wanted in your underwear drawer…”
The Emma Willis Collection for AW19 is available online from 19th September and in selected stores* from 24th September. Get a behind the scenes snapshot of the collection photoshoot, shot at Somerset House in sunny London.
Poppy Watt