The Best New True Crime Stories: Serial Killers
edited by Mitzi Szereto
Listed in "Top 5 True Crime Books to Read" by CrimeReads!
If you are looking for a thrilling book to get your teeth into over the festive season, look no further!
Edited by acclaimed author and anthologist Mitzi Szereto, The Best New True Crime Stories: Serial Killers reveals all-new accounts of true crime serial killers from the contemporary to the historic. The international list of contributors includes award-winning writers, true crime podcasters, journalists, and experts in the dark crimes field such as Martin Edwards, Lee Mellor, Danuta Kot (Reah), Craig Pittman, Stephen Wade, Richard O Jones, Marcie Rendon, Mike Browne, and Vicki Hendricks.
This great read is now available from Amazon UK, WHSmiths, Apple Books and Waterstones and certainly well worth picking up a copy.
Serial killers can be anywhere. And scarier still, they can be anyone.
“Serial killers. They make the headlines. They give you nightmares. They make you afraid to leave your house. Yet according to statistics, you’re more likely to be murdered by someone you know than by a complete stranger. When a murder is committed by a stranger, it’s usually in connection with a burglary or robbery. But serial killers are a different entity. They’re the wildcard you never see coming.”—Mitzi Szereto (from the Introduction)
Serial killers. Names like Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, and Jeffrey Dahmer are often the first ones that spring to mind. But serial killers have been around for a very long time—and they’re not just limited to the male gender either. Some of these predators have been caught and brought to justice, whereas others have never been found, let alone identified.
What critics are saying:
“True Crime addicts will devour this book.”—Aphrodite Jones, bestselling true crime author
“This compelling collection of serial killer stories is more than its beautifully told parts—it adds up to a clear and startling portrait of murder as an addiction and the very human demons that haunt the lives of killers and victims alike.”—Deborah Blum, author of The Poisoner’s Handbook: Murder and the Birth of Forensic Medicine in Jazz-Age New York
“An engrossing and multi-faceted anthology for a new era of true crime writing. This fascinating collection goes beyond the procedural to raise important questions about how man’s darkest impulses both threaten and consume us—as individuals and as a culture.”—Piper Weiss, Author of You All Grow Up and Leave Me
“From the virtually crime-free suburbs of Japan to the mean streets of South America; from the peaceful, but forever-tainted English cathedral town of Gloucester, to a Native Indian Reservation; from the fjords of Norway to the idyll of a Midwest farm, this book travels the world, examining the history and psychology of some of the world’s most gruesome serial killers.”—Robin Bowles, Australia’s true crime queen
“Chilling, very moving (those poor victims), but above all, essential reading.”—Peter Guttridge, critic and crime fiction author
“Can’t get enough true crime? This thought-provoking, highly readable collection will scratch that itch.”—Alma Katsu, author of The Hunger
“Wonderfully written, these stories will take you on a journey that will chill you to the bone, horrify you, even terrify you but it’s a journey you will be compelled to finish. Amazing book, one of the best true crime books I’ve read in a long time.”—Readers Favourite
Read our interview with Mitzi Szereto here
Poppy Watt
The Best New True Crime Stories: Serial Killers
edited by Mitzi Szereto
Listed in "Top 5 True Crime Books to Read" by CrimeReads!
If you are looking for a thrilling book to get your teeth into over the festive season, look no further!
Edited by acclaimed author and anthologist Mitzi Szereto, The Best New True Crime Stories: Serial Killers reveals all-new accounts of true crime serial killers from the contemporary to the historic. The international list of contributors includes award-winning writers, true crime podcasters, journalists, and experts in the dark crimes field such as Martin Edwards, Lee Mellor, Danuta Kot (Reah), Craig Pittman, Stephen Wade, Richard O Jones, Marcie Rendon, Mike Browne, and Vicki Hendricks.
This great read is now available from Amazon UK, WHSmiths, Apple Books and Waterstones and certainly well worth picking up a copy.
Serial killers can be anywhere. And scarier still, they can be anyone.
“Serial killers. They make the headlines. They give you nightmares. They make you afraid to leave your house. Yet according to statistics, you’re more likely to be murdered by someone you know than by a complete stranger. When a murder is committed by a stranger, it’s usually in connection with a burglary or robbery. But serial killers are a different entity. They’re the wildcard you never see coming.”—Mitzi Szereto (from the Introduction)
Serial killers. Names like Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, and Jeffrey Dahmer are often the first ones that spring to mind. But serial killers have been around for a very long time—and they’re not just limited to the male gender either. Some of these predators have been caught and brought to justice, whereas others have never been found, let alone identified.
What critics are saying:
“True Crime addicts will devour this book.”—Aphrodite Jones, bestselling true crime author
“This compelling collection of serial killer stories is more than its beautifully told parts—it adds up to a clear and startling portrait of murder as an addiction and the very human demons that haunt the lives of killers and victims alike.”—Deborah Blum, author of The Poisoner’s Handbook: Murder and the Birth of Forensic Medicine in Jazz-Age New York
“An engrossing and multi-faceted anthology for a new era of true crime writing. This fascinating collection goes beyond the procedural to raise important questions about how man’s darkest impulses both threaten and consume us—as individuals and as a culture.”—Piper Weiss, Author of You All Grow Up and Leave Me
“From the virtually crime-free suburbs of Japan to the mean streets of South America; from the peaceful, but forever-tainted English cathedral town of Gloucester, to a Native Indian Reservation; from the fjords of Norway to the idyll of a Midwest farm, this book travels the world, examining the history and psychology of some of the world’s most gruesome serial killers.”—Robin Bowles, Australia’s true crime queen
“Chilling, very moving (those poor victims), but above all, essential reading.”—Peter Guttridge, critic and crime fiction author
“Can’t get enough true crime? This thought-provoking, highly readable collection will scratch that itch.”—Alma Katsu, author of The Hunger
“Wonderfully written, these stories will take you on a journey that will chill you to the bone, horrify you, even terrify you but it’s a journey you will be compelled to finish. Amazing book, one of the best true crime books I’ve read in a long time.”—Readers Favourite
Read our interview with Mitzi Szereto here
Poppy Watt