Gifts that give for Christmas
Helping to stitch a sustainable future
Stitch Sainte Luce is a women’s Cooperative in Madagascar, supported by the charity SEED Madagascar, which has taught embroidery, as well as business skills in maths, sales and English language, to over 100 women, so that they can produce and sell the products to help bring an income to families in the poorest country in the world, where almost 80% of the population lives on less than $1.90 per day
Stitch Sainte Luce has brought much more than an income stream to the women involved in the project and the craft skills they have learned have also helped to empower them and given them hope for the future. The women have always been encouraged to develop their own style, rather than being pushed towards Western designs, helping to build their self-confidence and allowing them to progress as artists. Many of the women are exceptionally creative and through collaborative pieces, where several women work on the same article, the Cooperative produces highly detailed and delicate pieces of artwork that are desired by a whole range of customers – from interior designers, schools, African collectors, fellow embroiderers, and artists. The result is that these women not only now create one of a kind pieces of art, but have built a closer women’s community, have closed the gender income gap within their households and have established lifelong skills that ensure financial stability.
Each of the products that are produced by Stitch Sainte Luce is one of a kind and every item is unique. Below are some examples of products that can be bought from the Cooperative’s website - www.stitchsainteluce.org/products, where you can also learn more about the project and the women involved.
Poppy Watt
