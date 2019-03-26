‘Zodiac the Ripper’ by Paul Christian
£6.99 (Kindle £2.99)
A new book, by author Paul Christian, has revealed how a study of letters, said to have been written by Jack the Ripper, can solve the mystery of San Francisco's Zodiac murders.
The book 'Zodiac the Ripper' aims to provide California law enforcement with a blueprint to solve the brutal unsolved killings, which terrorised the San Francisco area in the late 1960s and 1970s.
Paul, 37, is the author of ‘The Inevitable Jack the Ripper’, which unmasked Jack the Ripper as artist Walter Sickert, last year.
Now he has turned his attention to the USA's most famous unsolved murder case.
The author, of Hemel Hempstead, Herts, said: “After the huge response to 'The Inevitable Jack the Ripper', last year, I immediately wanted to look at other famous unsolved cases -and they don't come more well-known than the sinister Zodiac killings.
“My book presents a clear roadmap for investigators to follow to crack the case. It involves an in-depth study of the letters written by the so-called Zodiac and the stark similarities between them and the alleged Jack the Ripper letters from 80 years earlier.”
He added: “This comprehensive new look at the case comes just over 50 years after the first canonical Zodiac murders and I believe we could now be tantalisingly close to naming the killer. The book also delves into a number of other fascinating parallels between the two cases. It is too late to get the Ripper, the next best thing would be to nail his apprentice.”
Poppy Watt
