What is Bruxism?
Bruxism is a condition that makes people clench, grind and chatter their teeth, normally while asleep. It is closely related to stress and anxiety. In most cases, it can go undiagnosed and overlooked without any serious harm. However, there are people who will suffer painful side effects such as headaches, jaw pain, and migraines.
Bruxism symptoms
The pain symptoms of bruxism are relatively easy to spot. There is clenching of the jaw that can lead to jaw pain, headaches, and migraines. These pains can be onset in the morning after grinding the teeth during the night.
Bruxism treatment
Bruxism treatment is not always necessary, especially in young children as they usually grow out of it. This too is the case for adults, as it can stop with a change in lifestyle that reduces stress and anxiety levels.
However, in some cases, the pain is severe and does require treatment. There are a variety of treatments available to help stop the further damaging of the teeth and suffering. The most common treatment is mouthguards that soften the pressure that is applied during clenching. They are worn overnight and help reduce the pain in the jawline and headaches, whilst also reducing the damage done to the teeth.
Stress and anxiety related to bruxism
Bruxism is closely related to suffering from sleep issues, anxiety and stress. Teeth grinding can be a consequence of high stress or anxiety levels for many people who suffer. A change in lifestyle can help reduce the stress, and there are things to do before going to sleep that can help with a goodnight’s sleep and reduce the teeth grinding:
READING
LISTENING TO MUSIC
CONTROLLED BREATHING
Essentially, anything the bruxism sufferer finds relaxing. This way, it is possible to go to sleep more relaxed and reduce the clenching.
An alternative is to find the cause of such high-stress levels and tackle that issue.
Does bruxism have a cure?
There is no definite cure for bruxism beyond it passing or identifying what causes anxiety and stress and helping the patient find a solution. Prevention is the best recommended way to go. Regular check-ups with your dentist and good oral hygiene are great ways to stay on top of it. Mouthguards also offer protection and are a sound solution.
Suffering from misaligned, cracked, missing or crooked teeth is a reason to visit your local dentist, as these can lead to further oral problems such as bad breath, a bad bite, and other oral issues.
Bruxism is treatable; consult your dentist for further information
Suffering from bruxism is not serious, as there are treatments and help to reduce the effects of clenching and grinding teeth. Because it is stress and anxiety-related, the best help is to make a change in lifestyle and identify what is causing the stress in order to reduce or eliminate it. This will help with reducing bruxism.
If you think you suffer from bruxism, consult with your dentist. Have regular checkups to prevent any damage being caused and for a healthy mouth.
Poppy Watt
