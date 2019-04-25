What Are the Side Effects of Dental Implants?
Patients often feel pain after implants. It is clear that these unpleasant sensations may cause concern to the patient but there could be numerous reasons for this and not necessarily associated with the implant itself.
Why does the gum hurt after installing the implant?
Caution is necessary during the implant installation process. The mouth and gums are sensitive areas and it can be difficult to avoid minor injuries to the soft tissues in the mouth.
Consequently, patients may experience some form of discomfort after the initial dental implantation. Modern dentistry technology can minimise damage during the procedure, so it is advisable to do some research beforehand. To check a team of dedicated professionals you may visit Nationwide Dental Implants
The pain will generally last between 2-5 days and in order to reduce postoperative pain, pain-relieving tablets are always included in drug therapy. Always note that the patient should not ignore long and intense pain signals lasting more than five days. This may indicate that the nerve is damaged and it is advisable to seek advise.
Depending on the size and type of implantation, numbness and loss of sensitivity in the operative area may last from 5 hours to 60 days. This is due to operative edema and compression of nerve endings in the operative area, causing numbness. Most commonly, this happens during the tooth implant of the lower jaw. In case of bone transplantation and reconstructive surgery, such as lateralization of the mandibular nerve, the change in susceptibility may last up to 6-12 months and this is not considered complicated. As a rule, with standard implantation, without increasing bone tissue, the sensitivity is regenerated after 5-12 hours.
How to manage discomfort?
Post-surgical sensitivity can be controlled with medications against pain, which is usually given on a prescription. It is necessary to eat soft food for the first few days after surgery. After that, it is possible to return to a normal diet, but it is recommended to avoid spicy foods as well as small-piece foods, for example, which have seeds in their composition. Although with teeth washing after surgery to avoid infection is necessary to be extremely gentle, especially around the implant site. Special mouthwash water can also be prescribed. It should also be considered that after surgery, the tongue and mouth get used to the implants during the speech. Over time, it will become normal and natural. Many patients speech with dental implants are becoming clearer.
The vast majority of implants are successful. In order to further reduce the risk of persistent side-effects, several simple steps should be taken. Choosing a dentist with experience is important because you will have more security in the success of this procedure. Also, it is necessary to inquire about all options of oral surgery, such as bone transplantation for dental implants.
Postoperative observation is the most important component of the treatment process. It's a doctor who can spot problems and complications in development before they even bother you. This doctor should take measures for their prevention and treatment. Therefore, before you start to panic and look for the above symptoms, be sure to point out to your doctor and share your concerns with him. Be sure to follow all your doctor's recommendations, follow his terms and, most importantly, do not hesitate to distract him even with the most important reasons. After all, he is responsible for you and takes care of what will happen to you.
Poppy Watt
What Are the Side Effects of Dental Implants?
Patients often feel pain after implants. It is clear that these unpleasant sensations may cause concern to the patient but there could be numerous reasons for this and not necessarily associated with the implant itself.
Why does the gum hurt after installing the implant?
Caution is necessary during the implant installation process. The mouth and gums are sensitive areas and it can be difficult to avoid minor injuries to the soft tissues in the mouth.
Consequently, patients may experience some form of discomfort after the initial dental implantation. Modern dentistry technology can minimise damage during the procedure, so it is advisable to do some research beforehand. To check a team of dedicated professionals you may visit Nationwide Dental Implants
The pain will generally last between 2-5 days and in order to reduce postoperative pain, pain-relieving tablets are always included in drug therapy. Always note that the patient should not ignore long and intense pain signals lasting more than five days. This may indicate that the nerve is damaged and it is advisable to seek advise.
Depending on the size and type of implantation, numbness and loss of sensitivity in the operative area may last from 5 hours to 60 days. This is due to operative edema and compression of nerve endings in the operative area, causing numbness. Most commonly, this happens during the tooth implant of the lower jaw. In case of bone transplantation and reconstructive surgery, such as lateralization of the mandibular nerve, the change in susceptibility may last up to 6-12 months and this is not considered complicated. As a rule, with standard implantation, without increasing bone tissue, the sensitivity is regenerated after 5-12 hours.
How to manage discomfort?
Post-surgical sensitivity can be controlled with medications against pain, which is usually given on a prescription. It is necessary to eat soft food for the first few days after surgery. After that, it is possible to return to a normal diet, but it is recommended to avoid spicy foods as well as small-piece foods, for example, which have seeds in their composition. Although with teeth washing after surgery to avoid infection is necessary to be extremely gentle, especially around the implant site. Special mouthwash water can also be prescribed. It should also be considered that after surgery, the tongue and mouth get used to the implants during the speech. Over time, it will become normal and natural. Many patients speech with dental implants are becoming clearer.
The vast majority of implants are successful. In order to further reduce the risk of persistent side-effects, several simple steps should be taken. Choosing a dentist with experience is important because you will have more security in the success of this procedure. Also, it is necessary to inquire about all options of oral surgery, such as bone transplantation for dental implants.
Postoperative observation is the most important component of the treatment process. It's a doctor who can spot problems and complications in development before they even bother you. This doctor should take measures for their prevention and treatment. Therefore, before you start to panic and look for the above symptoms, be sure to point out to your doctor and share your concerns with him. Be sure to follow all your doctor's recommendations, follow his terms and, most importantly, do not hesitate to distract him even with the most important reasons. After all, he is responsible for you and takes care of what will happen to you.
Poppy Watt