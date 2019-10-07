Top of the Toy
With the Christmas countdown fast approaching, when it comes to kids' toys this can pretty much is a minefield and a pointer in the right direction is always gladly accepted.
Having recently visited the Amazon Christmas Event I noticed that technology has been incorporated in some of the classic games we all know and love as well as some new trends that are now available.
From interactive owls and sloths to a voice-controlled Monopoly board game – check out the Amazon.co.uk ultimate list of toys to help make this Christmas the most magical yet.
Owleez
Currently priced at £44.99. Age suitability 6 years +
(Also available in white)
Teach your own baby owl how to fly!
Interactive Owleez responds to your touch, movement, and care – it has over 100 sounds and movements and can even fly!
Linkimals Smooth Moves Sloth
Currently priced at £34.99. The perfect interactive toy for babies aged 9 months and older.
The Linkimals Smooth Moves Sloth gets your baby moving and learning with exciting lights, music, songs, and groovy dance moves.
L.O.L. Surprise! L.O.L Winter Disco Bigger Surprise
Available for pre-order on 14th October (£89.99). Age suitability 6 years +
Unbox 60+ surprises with L.O.L. Winter Disco Bigger Surprise, exclusive to Amazon.co.uk and launching on 1st November 2019
L.O.L Surprise! 2-in-1 Glamper Fashion Camper
Currently priced at £99.99. Age suitability 3 years +
The L.O.L Surprise Glamper fully extends to 2x3 feet of fully furnished play, includes one doll and over 10 hang-out areas including a light-up pool and fashion runway a removable cab, 1 exclusive doll and more than 55 surprises to unbox! Open the back to reveal a slide, perfect for your dolls to play on!
LEGO Hidden Side Haunted High School Construction Set
Currently priced at £97.27. Age suitability 9 years +
Not only does the LEGO School include 8 mini-figures and multiple rooms and features, but if you download the app, it also comes alive and reveals an ever-changing haunted environment around the model.
Paw Patrol Super PAWs Mighty Jet Command Centre
Currently priced at £60. Age suitability 3 years +
This 2-in-1 transforming jet switches from a deluxe jet into a mobile command headquarters. Fire discs from the disc launcher and activate real lights and sounds by pressing the button on the Mighty Jet’s engine!
Monopoly Voice Banking Electronic Family Board Game
Currently priced at £29.99. Age suitability 8 years +
In this electronic Monopoly Voice Banking game, Mr Monopoly is the Banker and manages the players' money via his top hat – just press the button and say a command like, 'Pay Rent on Piccadilly!'
Treasure X Kings Gold Treasure Tomb
Currently priced at £49.99. Age suitability 5 years +
The ultimate Treasure X experience! This playset contains a number of dig and discover unboxing experiences as well as a variety of additional features, traps, ladders and more to act out your favourite Treasure X moments!
Pictionary Air
Currently priced at £19.99. Age suitability 8 years +
Introducing Pictionary Air, a hysterical way to play the classic family drawing game!
Get up and get moving with Pictionary Air, a hilarious twist on the classic drawing game – just download the free Pictionary Air app and take turns drawing clues in the air while your teammates guess the images that appear on the screen.
Nerf Fortnite SP-L Blaster
Currently priced at £17.99. Age suitability 8 years +
Play Fortnite in real life with this Nerf blaster that has a detachable barrel to customise for different ways to play. Attach the barrel for distance targeting; remove the barrel when you need a more compact look for smaller play areas or when you need to move fast and stay mobile.
With more Prime customers than ever eligible for Same Day Delivery on over a million items and the added convenience of new one hour scheduled delivery windows via the ultra-fast delivery service, Prime Now, Amazon is gearing up to deliver the best Christmas ever.
Poppy Watt
