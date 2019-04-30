Johnsons Lawn Seed Unveils Top Tips to Keep Lawns Looking Lush if Summer 2019 Is Another Scorcher
Last year's drought left lawns across the UK looking patchy and in need of TLC. Gardeners need not fear, however, as a few simple steps can rejuvenate tatty turf and green-up lawns in time for summer. Here, the UK's leading lawn seed supplier, Johnsons Lawn Seed, shares its five-point action plan to help gardeners transform tired turf into a lush lawn that's capable of surviving whatever this summer's weather throws at it.
See their five-point guide to creating a lawn to be proud of:
Feed tired turf
After the hot, dry summer of 2018 turned soil to dust, then winter rain washed any remaining nutrients away, the nation's lawns are in urgent need of a pick-me-up. Traditionally, gardeners have been taught to apply a mid-spring feed, usually carried out in late March or April. However, Johnsons' new Super Smart Lawn Feed can be used at any time that grass is growing – usually between February and September, as long as there's no drought and freezing weather doesn't forecast. Super Smart is a 100% organic lawn feed that revitalises lawns by using beneficial bacteria to fix nitrogen to roots – right where it's needed. It increases the root system by up to 150 times, using soluble mycorrhizae, while the clever formulation harnesses the power of seaweed extract to inject micronutrients for dense, green and even growth. It's just the ticket for getting your lawn to look lush in time for relaxing in the garden this summer.
Tackle unsightly moss
Gardeners who applied moss killer to lawns this spring, or used a lawn rake to pull it out, are often faced with a dilemma: what to do with bare patches left where moss once thrived, and how to stop this invader from growing back. Moss thrives in shady areas and it loves poorly drained soil that's low in nutrients. To fight back, sow patches or new lawns with Johnsons' After Moss Lawn Seed. Its clever formulation of 100% amenity dwarf perennial ryegrass is coated in a special calcium carbonate anti-moss shell that gently raises the pH level of the soil to help deter moss from returning. And remember, mowing too short can encourage new growth of moss, so go easy with the mower and avoid cutting too close. On well-trodden, compacted areas, use a garden fork to spike the lawn, as well-aerated turf will be less prone to moss outbreaks
Overseed patchy lawns
Flick through the pages of any gardening book and it'll advise you not to water parched lawns in summer: turf will green-up again when autumn rains arrive, experts say. And such advice usually rings true, but the severity of drought last summer proved too much for many lawns. The result is patchy grass that failed to fully recover, and tired turf needs to be tackled now. Johnsons' Lawn Thickener Lawn Seed with Seedbooster® – an innovative coating of fast and slow release fertiliser that provides fast germination – is perfect for transforming patchy lawns quickly. The result is greener grass after a single application, with Seedbooster®-treated seed providing up to 30% more grass for a denser lawn. Not only is Lawn Thickener safe to use around children and pets, but birds won't gobble-up freshly-applied lawn seed, as Seedbooster®'s coating is unpalatable to birds and acts as a harmless bird deterrent.
Create a bit of luxury
Nothing is more quintessentially British than a beautifully striped lawn. And while a lawnmower with a rear roller will create this sought-after manicured effect, overseeding or sowing a new lawn with the right seed can enhance turf's luxury appearance. Johnsons' Luxury Lawn Lawn Seed is the secret to gaining a deluxe lawn with a fine, dense appearance that's suited to being mown short – perfect for a striped effect. For gardeners who have dreamed of recreating the bowling green-style turf of a Royal Horticultural Society garden at home, this is the mix to sow for a beautiful lawn.
Tackle shady areas
Every garden has challenging areas. Whether it's dust-dry soil beneath the canopy of an overhanging tree, or the shadows cast by high hedges or walls, keeping lawns lush in sun-starved environments hasn't always been easy – until now. Where lawns are tired, patchy, or need to be started again from scratch, Johnsons' Shady Place Lawn Seed is just the ticket. Its secret is a combination of hard fescue, strong and slender creeping red fescue and brown top bent – a customised blend that establishes quickly and results in top quality, drought-tolerant lawn that retains its colour in dry areas, damp shade and semi-shade. The result is a lawn with a fine appearance, and Shady Place Lawn Seed can be used in non-shady areas, too, so that all lawned areas of a garden blend together seamlessly.
To find out more about Johnsons Lawn Seed products please visit here
Lilly Light
