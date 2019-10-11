The Top Reasons Why Silk Pyjamas and Sleepwear are the Best Choices for a Restful Sleep
We all know how vital good sleep is to our overall wellbeing, and if you have ever had to deal with a restless night's sleep, you know how it can definitely affect your mood and alertness the next day. But whilst having a restful night's sleep is easy if you have a great bed with a nice mattress, the right sleeping environment, and the right temperature, and a bedroom that's dark enough, there are other factors which can contribute to good sleep as well – and this includes the proper sleepwear. And whilst you may have a lot of choices when it comes to sleepwear, from cotton to wool to flannel and so forth, there's still nothing quite like silk. Silk sleepwear, from pyjamas to nightgowns to lingerie, can be the ultimate choice for many – and for good reason. If you'd like to sleep better at night, silk can definitely be your best friend. Here are the top reasons why silk pyjamas and sleepwear are the best choices for a restful sleep.
The benefits for skin and hair
You may not be fully aware of it, but since silk is known for its smoothness and sleekness, it allows your skin and hair to glide across the fabric rather than rub against it, which often happens with other fabrics such as cotton. Silk is a natural fabric, so it is known for its hypoallergenic properties, and it even has amino acids that can enhance the production of collagen. Another significant aspect of silk is that it does not absorb any moisture from the hair or the face, which keeps you hydrated and helps you sleep.
It helps you look better
Here’s another thing about silk which you may not know about: it helps you look better! The thing about silk, as already mentioned, is that it is quite smooth – and this means that it doesn’t result in any friction when you sleep. The fabric doesn’t absorb any moisture from the skin and hair, which means that your natural moisture levels are retained whilst you sleep. Also, since it doesn’t absorb moisture, it can easily glide across your skin and hair, and it may prevent those annoying sleep creases (which you will often have when you use cotton sleepwear).
The antibacterial advantages
Since silk is all-natural, it is hypoallergenic – but not only this, it can also be antibacterial. This makes the fabric ideal for those with sensitive skin or skin which is prone to breakouts or acne. Silk will help reduce your skin's sensitivity, thus resulting in skin that looks healthier and more glowing. In fact, those who undergo chemotherapy are often advised to use silk sleepwear because it doesn’t result in as much hair-fall and may even prove to reduce pain because it doesn’t cause any friction between the skin and the fabric.
More lustrous hair
It’s all about friction – and without friction between your silk pyjamas and your skin and hair, your skin and hair will look better once you wake up. Bed hair can be quite annoying – it makes your hair look frizzy and messy, and it makes you look unkempt. But if you sleep with silk sleepwear (combined with silk pillowcases for the best results), your hair will not be pulled or end up in knots, which can cause tangles and split ends.
Lee Bastin
