South Pacific Islands
If I was asked what my dream holiday would be, I may be hard pushed to answer. There are so many amazing places in the world to visit each offering a unique experience of their own.
However, if you are looking for exotic holidays with a touch of paradise as well as adventure thrown in, the South Pacific Islands scattered across the world's largest ocean ticks pretty much all of the travel boxes covering a multitude of diverse and interesting cultures.
The three major groups of islands in the Pacific Ocean are Polynesia, Micronesia, and Melanesia. Depending on the context, Pacific Islands may refer to countries and islands with common Austronesian origins, islands once or currently colonised, or Oceania.
The perfect location for exploring blissful shores and beautiful clear waters for swimming, sailing, kayaking, paddle boarding, diving, whale watching, snorkeling or merely just observing.
Many visitors to these sunny shores are simply drawn to the tropical marine life. Wander off the beach and you're surrounded by some of the most pristine coral reefs in the world.
For land activities just ‘being there’ is an experience in its own right! Sitting under a palm tree with a tropical cocktail in one hand and a good book in the other is pretty amazing. You may be hoping to visit a well-known hotspot or a road less travelled by hiring your own car for exploring; alternatively, a 4x4 jeep for an exciting safari could be on the cards.
Best time to visit
While you can visit any time of year, as with most tropical destinations, there are wet and dry seasons. As well as peak travel times around the school holidays.
Wet season: summer (Nov to Apr)
· The wet season is characterised by heavy downpours, usually followed by clear skies and intense sunshine. High humidity and hot temperatures can make the wet season – especially the months of December and January – an uncomfortable time to visit.
· Tropical storms are also likely.
Dry season: winter (May to Oct)
· Dry season enjoys less humidity and pleasant beach-lounging temperatures across the South Pacific. For the more southern islands, evenings can be quite cool.
· July and August are the busiest months when Australians and New Zealanders are on school holidays.
· Tahiti offers the best waves for surfing during the winter months of May to October.
Where to visit
Tahiti
Tahiti is the largest island in French Polynesia, the South Pacific archipelago surrounded by beautiful waterfalls known locally as Les Trois Cascades or the Faarumai Waterfalls, located on the north-eastern part of Tahiti Nui.
Shaped like a figure-8, it's divided into Tahiti Nui (the larger, western section) and Tahiti Iti (the eastern peninsula). With black-sand beaches, lagoons and 2 extinct volcanoes, it's a popular vacation destination.
Totally absorb the culture of the island and take a visit to the Museum of Tahiti and Her Islands. Here you will discover Tahiti’s unique history especially its Polynesian heritage.
Discover the oldest Catholic Church in Tahiti – the Notre-Dame Cathedral an example of the old colonial architecture, which was once widely seen throughout Tahiti.
Moorea
Tahiti’s close neighbour.
Again this island is part of French Polynesia's Society Islands archipelago and known for its jagged volcanic mountains and sandy beaches, overwater bungalows. And idyllic ocean huts.
Due to its size, it doesn't really have any "cities" although there are several towns and villages. It is literally a hikers paradise if you are into walking. Hikes range from multi-day hikes to the eight different peaks like Bali Hai or more casual day hikes.
Being completely surrounded by some serious coral reef, Moorea offers shallow, clear, pristine water, which is perfect for swimming for families.
Its claim to fame is that it was used as the on-site filming location for classic movies like South Pacific and Mutiny on the Bounty, therefore, Turquoise lagoons, white-sand beaches, vertical peaks, and lush landscapes are what to expect on this adventure.
Will I ever get to experience the South Pacific Islands for myself?
Watch this space!
Poppy Watt
