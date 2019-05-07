Sienna X Micellar Water
Millennium Milli looks at the benefits of Micellar Water.
I have always been on the hunt to find something that is suitable for my sensitive skin whilst also effective enough to remove all of my makeup and impurities from my face. My ultimate goal is to find a fast, effective remover leaving my skin feeling fresh, with no greasy residue. Is this possible?
Sienna X Micellar Water claims that it can be used as a facial wash, makeup remover, and moisturiser all in one and they have given me the opportunity to give it a go.
What is it?
Micellar water is made up of micelles (tiny balls of cleansing oil molecules) suspended in soft water. The idea being that micelles are attracted to dirt and oil, so they are able to draw out impurities from the skin without it out.
It looks and feels like water but when you put it on your finger and feel, it has a different texture than water.
Presentation– The Sienna X Micellar Water comes beautifully packaged lightweight green/blue tinted bottle, with simple to use application.
Aesthetically pleasing to the eye, I am happy for this product to take pride and place in my bathroom or bedroom at home.
Benefits– Their claim to be a facial wash, makeup remover, and moisturiser all in one is definitely a bold statement. However, this could not be truer. It has certainly cut down the time generally taken to clean my face, and has left my skin looking and feeling squeaky clean.
Formulated with Panthenol pro-vitamin B5, ginger root extract and chamomile flower extract to gently but effectively remove makeup without drying the skin. It has a delicate fragrance, which sets it aside from other micellar water brands bringing me great joy when I use it.
Who can use it?
Anyone. Great for those of you with sensitive skin like myself because it is so gentle and hydrating.
For oily, acne prone skin this would be trial and error and you may wish to supplement with a traditional facial cleanser.
How to use– It is recommended to use a cotton pad or ball in combination with micellar water, I have been using the Chnaivy Reusable Cotton Pads with this product and both together is a match made in Heaven.
I found for the best results to use with either disposable cotton pads or reusable cotton pads, squirting about 3-4 drops of the water on the pad and then gently swipe across my face using circular motions. I then flip the pad over, squirting another 2-3 drop of water and continue the routine of circular motions until I have removed all the dirt and makeup on my face.
I have also found this product incredibly useful for any makeup disasters. Mascara on my nose or eyeshadow fallout and the dreaded task of my eyeliner wings ending up being distant cousins rather than identical twins! I simply use a Q-Tip and soak the end of it with the Micellar Water and painlessly fix any mistakes.
Cost – RRP £7.95 available on Sienna X Website here.
There are many different beauty brands now including Micellar Water in their ranges, which make the product readily available almost anywhere. However, they will all have their unique selling points and benefits, so I recommend you research your product first.
My star rating: ★★★★★
Millennium Milli
