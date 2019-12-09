Relaxation and Wellness
It can be human nature to feel a sense of guilt when we are trying to relax. The pace of life has changed so much over the years, our brain is continually on overdrive and it can be hard to slow down and take some much-needed time out.
If the opportunity arises to slow down, we may find this difficult and feel anxious or guilty. Therefore, for our health and wellbeing, it is important to put life in perspective and put yourself first.
Go for a walk – It’s time to embrace the environment we live in. You can walk down the same street time and time again and see nothing. However, practice a little Environmental Wellness and the same street can open may new doors. It will inspire you to be respectful of your surroundings, to promote interaction with nature and to live in harmony with the earth and take action to protect it.
Enjoy the things you love – online gaming has become increasingly popular for both women and men. Not only does this give you some relaxation time, but it can also be done in the comfort of your own home, which means you don't even have to go out of your front door. SlotAdvice is one of the most popular game providers, offering the most popular slots collections, UK casino reviews, free spins, and no deposit offers, all in one place. Giving you the freedom to navigate slots online with ease.
Read a book – if reading is inspiring to you, there is a huge selection of books available in an array of subjects to bring pleasure as well as education to your life.
Not only will reading reduce stress and anxiety, but it will also help to enhance sleep quality, increase memory, creativity, and problem-solving.
Socialize – Another great benefit of reading is the possibility of improving your analytical, writing and conversation skills. This goes hand in hand with the art of socializing, especially if you could tie this up with joining a book club.
Socializing can provide a number of benefits to your physical and mental health. It will increase your self-esteem, cognitive function, and gives you a sense of purpose and meaning. It has also been said that connecting with friends may also boost your brain health and lower your risk of dementia.
Here are some ideas on how to build your social circle:
Use Skype or Facetime to catch up with friends and family.
Volunteer at your favourite charity organization, they are always looking for helpers and would be glad of the additional help.
Sing in the local church choir, or take up an exciting new hobby like Bell Ringing.
Make friends with your neighbours, they may require a babysitter or dog sitter or just a friendly face to converse with.
Play cards or board games with others, look for your local groups – you may be surprised how many like-minded people are local to you.
Indulge in a facial – I really appreciate the luxury of a facial. Not only does it make me feel special, it is relaxing, reduces stress and will also help to relieve psychological distress too. Naturally, the additional benefit is leaving my face refreshed, glowing and rejuvenated.
Don’t feel guilty about having some downtime; it is important for us all to enjoy life to the full.
Lilly Light
