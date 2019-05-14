Office Ready Styles for the Summer
When the weather starts to heat up, deciding what to wear to the office can be tricky. Business wear is traditionally heavy and formal, meaning that it’s not ideal for wearing in high temperatures. But no one wants to see their colleagues in shorts and crop tops at the photocopier either. So, what is the solution?
Don’t worry. The fashion industry has offered a wealth of summer office solutions this season. Whether your preference is for preppy shirt dresses or versatile tops paired with fitted trousers, here are some of our favourite office ready styles for summer:
Shorten Your Sleeves
If you favour long-sleeved shirts and silk tops as part of your everyday office uniform, then why not simply shorten the sleeves to make your favourite outfit ready for summer? A sleeveless blouse will allow the air to circulate around your body much more efficiently, helping to cool your core body temperature.
This simple button-up blouse from SilkFred is perfect for pairing with wide leg or cropped trousers, which will also help with the overall circulation of air whilst still looking formal and office appropriate. Replace your classic court shoes with open toe sandals to finish off your outfit.
Slip into a Shirt Dress
There is no better way to keep cool when the temperature is hot than by slipping into a comfortable and breathable dress. Then let your accessories do some of the hard work: pick simple black leather pumps and pair them with a coordinating leather handbag.
Pair this simple and office appropriate outfit with a lightweight black linen blazer. Carry it over the crook of your arm when travelling from A to B and just pop it on when you’re attending a meeting. This is Ideal if you work in a traditional and formal office environment.
Our other favourite way to style a dress, particularly when the weather cools down is to add a wrap knit top. We love this one from Vila, which can be worn over the top of a cotton shirt dress to extend its life, creating a perfectly preppy look for Autumn.
Embrace Bold Prints
Summer is the perfect time to leave your boring black suits and dresses in your wardrobe and embrace bold prints instead. A patterned shirt or blouse paired with a pencil skirt will work perfectly for the office, and keep you cool at the same time.
To ensure your outfit remains appropriate for even the most formal office environment, choose a top and accessories in classic shapes and plain block colours. A black pencil skirt, for example, would look great paired with a leopard print blouse: one of this season’s hottest trends.
You should only have one bright statement piece in your outfit if you plan on wearing it in the office, so go big: let your personality shine through!
Poppy Watt
