MYST – premium flavoured spirits
If you are looking for a new, exciting drink to try this summer, look no further.
Liquor-ish ltd is an innovative drinks company; founded in July 2018 by a team of experts in their field. The aim was to create exciting flavours craft blended with spirits such as Rum and Tequila.
The Women Talking team was fortunate to have had the opportunity to try their two MYST brands and I can certainly confirm they have achieved exactly what they set out to do.
The attractive bottles and intriguing mask design created interest before we even opened them up to reveal the mystery inside, this was our findings:
Salted Caramel Liqueur- made with Tequila Agave sourced from Jalisco Mexico and blended with a smooth salted caramel flavour. We enjoyed this one like a shot, smooth on the palate, with a pleasant long taste. Great served chilled or on ice with a slice of orange.
MYST has also suggested this can be drizzled over desserts, it adds a splash of mystery to hot drinks and if you’re feeling adventurous makes a great base for a cocktail.
MYST Gold Digger
• 25ml of MYST Salted Caramel Tequila
• Top up glass with Champagne/prosecco
• Garnish with a strawberry
Spiced Apple Liqueur made with Rum– made with Golden Rum blend from Jamaica and Dominican Republic and infused with a Spiced Apple flavour. We had a range of feelings with this one as some preferred to drink this as a shot on ice and others as a long drink with a mixer, for example, ginger ale, cola, ginger beer, cloudy lemonade, lemonade, apple juice the list goes on… it was a refreshing way to enjoy the subtle flavours of this sublime combination.
Due to the spice, this would also be delicious served warm as a mulled Rum or used when baking.
MYST (Spiced Apple) Mojito
Muddle fresh lime, brown sugar and mint leaves Pour into a glass and add ice
Add 50ml of MYST Spiced Apple Rum Topped up with Tonic water
Garnish with Fresh mint and apple wedges
MYST Rum Punch
50ml MYST Spiced Apple Rum
25ml White rum (Any brand - Bacardi is most common)
100ml Cranberry Juice
50ml Passion Juice
(Add Crushed ice so chilled)
Shake moderately and pour.
This recipe will give you 9 X 25ml shots.
Both of these tasty liqueurs have a 26% ABV, are vegan-friendly, gluten-free and naturally, to be enjoyed. Cheers!
Poppy Watt
You can find Myst on Instagram @MystDrinks
