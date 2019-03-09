Mushroom magic proves more than myth
In ancient China, emperors were the only people allowed to eat reishi mushrooms. Such was their rarity and purported ability to be able to extend life they were known as ‘the mushroom of immortality’.
New research, has suggested that there may be more to reishi’s claim to be ‘the mushroom of immortality’ than a myth.
This latest study joins a growing body of evidence highlighting the powerful health benefits of reishi including helping protect the brain (by preventing brain cells called neurons from dying) and having various different anti-oxidant activities (anti-oxidants help fight oxygen free radicals – the main culprits thought to be behind aging skin).
Reishi in a mug
Herbal Tea specialists Natur Boutique have now made it easier, and tastier, than ever to include reishi in your diet with their new Reishi Tea.
The drink uses reishi, which has been grown organically, without the use of pesticides or synthetic fertilizers, to give the tea an unparalleled level of purity. Expert blenders have combined the mushroom extracts with liquorice, star anise, peppermint, and a little stevia to create a drink which not only benefits your body but your taste buds too
To enjoy this drink fit for an emperor visit Grape Tree stores nationwide or www.naturboutique.co.uk
Please note: Do not use if pregnant or breastfeeding. Consult your doctor before use if suffering from a medical condition or taking medication. If in doubt over the tea’s suitability for you always ask your doctor.
Poppy Watt
For your chance to Win a box of Reishi Tea just RT and Follow this post on the Women Talking twitter page and say why you would like to win.
Competition closes on 22nd March
Mushroom magic proves more than myth
In ancient China, emperors were the only people allowed to eat reishi mushrooms. Such was their rarity and purported ability to be able to extend life they were known as ‘the mushroom of immortality’.
New research, has suggested that there may be more to reishi’s claim to be ‘the mushroom of immortality’ than a myth.
This latest study joins a growing body of evidence highlighting the powerful health benefits of reishi including helping protect the brain (by preventing brain cells called neurons from dying) and having various different anti-oxidant activities (anti-oxidants help fight oxygen free radicals – the main culprits thought to be behind aging skin).
Reishi in a mug
Herbal Tea specialists Natur Boutique have now made it easier, and tastier, than ever to include reishi in your diet with their new Reishi Tea.
The drink uses reishi, which has been grown organically, without the use of pesticides or synthetic fertilizers, to give the tea an unparalleled level of purity. Expert blenders have combined the mushroom extracts with liquorice, star anise, peppermint, and a little stevia to create a drink which not only benefits your body but your taste buds too
To enjoy this drink fit for an emperor visit Grape Tree stores nationwide or www.naturboutique.co.uk
Please note: Do not use if pregnant or breastfeeding. Consult your doctor before use if suffering from a medical condition or taking medication. If in doubt over the tea’s suitability for you always ask your doctor.
Poppy Watt
For your chance to Win a box of Reishi Tea just RT and Follow this post on the Women Talking twitter page and say why you would like to win.
Competition closes on 22nd March